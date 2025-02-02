Homa Bay County is reeling from a series of tragic love traingles that left three dead, two in police custody and one suspect at large.

In the first incident, police have launched investigation into the death of a 20-year-old student who was stabbed to death by her enraged lover in a suspected love triangle.

Sheryl Awino who was a student at Mawego National Polytechnic died on Saturday morning after her boyfriend who was a student at the same institution stabbed her in the stomach.

She was pregnant at the time of the incident with reports indicating that an altercation ensued with the boyfriend.

Her grieving father, John Odongo recounted that she was called by Sheryl’s roommate who informed her that she had been admitted at Kendu Adventist Hospital in Rachuonyo North where she succumbed to the injuries.

Sheryl is reported to have spent her Friday evening at the hostel where she lived, with her boyfriend joining her later in the evening.

According to the deceased’s father, Sheryl spent her last night in the company of her boyfriend.

Some commotion was heard in the room where the pair spent the night at around 5 am, followed by screams for help.

She was found bleeding profusely with a stab wound on the abdomen and was rushed to hospital.

It is at the hospital that medics also found out that Sheryl was expectant.

Medical officers who attended to her could not rescue her life, with both the mother and the baby confirmed dead shortly after arrival.

The family of the deceased has urged the police to conduct speedy investigations and apprehend the suspect who remains at large.

Rachuonyo North Police Commander Lydia Parteyie confirmed the incident, noting that investigations are underway.

Fight over form four student ends in death

Not far away and in the same county, a fight over a form four student ended in the tragic death of a 27year-old man in another suspected love triangle.

Boas Owino succumbed to the injuries he sustained after a student at Asumbi Teachers Training College (TTC) stabbed him during a physical fight.

The pair differed over who should have a form four student that they were both romantically involved with.

Area administrator Tobias On’gwena confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect is detained at Mbita police station for processing and arraignment in court.

Church elder killed in tragic love triangle

In the third incident, Francis Opiyo, an elder of Ebeneza Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) in Suba South constituency in Homa Bay County was stabbed to death by his love rival during a service on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Armed with a knife which was concealed in his Bible, the suspect made his way to the altar where the deceased had just finished addressing the congregation and pounced on him.