4 iconic buildings in Kenya crafted by architect who designed State House

State House Nairobi, has undergone a major transformation, unveiling a fresh, modern look after months of renovation.

This significant facelift marks a new chapter in the building’s history, which dates back to 1907.

The most striking change is the replacement of the traditional colonial tiled roof with a contemporary white flat roof, as showcased in photos released on January 25.

Originally constructed to house the Governor of British East Africa, State House later became the official residence of Kenya's President following independence in 1963.

The recent upgrades have breathed new life into this historic landmark, blending modernity with its rich history.

Sir Herbert Baker: Architect of a legacy

The design of State House is attributed to Sir Herbert Baker, one of the most prominent architects of the British Empire.

Baker's work in Kenya left an indelible mark on the country's architectural heritage. His influence is evident in some of Nairobi's most iconic buildings, which showcase a blend of classical and colonial styles.

Here are some of the most notable buildings designed by Sir Herbert Baker in Kenya:

1. The Supreme Court Building

A quintessential example of colonial administrative architecture, the Supreme Court Building stands as a monumental symbol of Kenya's legal history.

Designed by Baker in 1929, it boasts a neoclassical style that reflects the grandeur of the era.

The foundation stone was laid on 7th July 1930 by Sir Edward Grigg, then Governor of the Kenya Colony, and the building was completed in 1931.

2. Kenya Railways Headquarters

Located on Haile Selassie Avenue, the Kenya Railways Headquarters is another architectural gem designed by Baker in 1927.

This iconic building, which originally housed the administrative offices of the Kenya-Uganda Railway, is a fine example of neo-classical architecture, which was popular at the time.

Its strategic location, with a return frontage on Moi Avenue adjoining the Nairobi Railway Station, marks it as an important landmark in Nairobi’s historical development.

3. Jamhuri High School

Jamhuri High School, one of Kenya's oldest educational institutions, was originally known as Government Indian School and later The Duke of Gloucester School.

It was established to serve the children of Asian (particularly South Asian) origin living in Nairobi.

Following Kenya’s independence, the school was renamed Jamhuri High School, becoming open to students from all ethnicities.

4. Nairobi School

Founded in 1902 as the European Nairobi School, Nairobi School has a long and storied history.

Initially comprising a few classrooms near the present-day Nairobi Railway Station, it was relocated in 1916 to its current site, where Nairobi Primary School now stands.