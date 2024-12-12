All set ahead of Raila's debate for AU Commission Chairperson, here is what to know

All is set ahead of Raila Odinga’s highly anticipated live debate on Friday December 13, 2024, where the former Prime Minister who is a candidate for the African Union Commission chairperson position will face off against his key competitors.

The debate, dubbed the Africa Leadership Debate (Mjadala Afrika), will be held at he Africa Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and will be broadcast across the continent, providing candidates with a platform to outline their vision for transforming the continent

Debate details and broadcast information

The debate will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. East Africa Time, and Raila Odinga will engage in a discussion with his main opponents: Mahmoud Ali Youssouf from Djibouti and Richard Randriamandrato from Madagascar.



This two-hour session will give each candidate an opportunity to present their manifesto and defend their vision for Africa's future.

"The debate focuses on policy issues and a solutions-oriented engagement on how each candidate intends to advance the realization of the Aspirations and Goals of Agenda 2063, other AU projects with continental focus, and Common African Positions.” read a statement by the African Union.

The debate will be aired in all six official working languages of the African Union: English, French, Arabic, Portuguese, Spanish, and Swahili, ensuring accessibility for a broad audience across the continent.



Moderators will address candidates in both French and English, and will also include questions from the public during the event.

Raila's manifesto and key Commitments

Raila Odinga’s manifesto, which has been translated into the six AU languages, focuses on significant infrastructural transformation, enhancing intra-African trade, and achieving financial independence for the continent.

As a former AU High Commissioner for Infrastructure Development, Raila has pledged to drive gender equity and equality, as well as agricultural transformation.

Other key points in his manifesto include harnessing the potential of Africa’s youth, advancing continental integration, promoting digital transformation, tackling climate change, and ensuring regional peace and security.

If elected in the upcoming February election, Raila has promised to prioritise these issues to propel Africa towards a more prosperous and united future.

Importance of the debate for candidates and the AU

This debate is a vital platform for all candidates to express their views on how they would lead the African Union.

It offers an opportunity for each candidate to showcase their ability to manage the challenges and opportunities facing Africa.

The first Mjadala was held in 2016 with five candidates, but in 2020, there was no debate as Chad's Moussa Faki ran unopposed for re-election.

Voting process and geopolitical considerations

For Raila Odinga to succeed Moussa Faki as AU Commission chairperson, he will need to secure two-thirds of the 55 votes from member states.

However, geopolitical factors, including language, religion, and regional alliances, will play a critical role in the voting process.