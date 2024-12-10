#EndFemicide protestors in Nairobi have been urged to leave the Central Business District (CBD) as an emergency situation unfolds. Human rights groups warned that escalating violence and police crackdowns had turned the area into a crisis zone, posing significant risks to demonstrators.

According to human rights organisations, peaceful protestors—predominantly women and their allies—gathered to speak out against the growing crisis of femicide in the country.

Tragically, instead of protecting their rights, police forces teargassed, violently dispersed, and unlawfully arrested demonstrators, including prominent human rights defenders.

Courageous stand for change

In a joint statement released by the Law Society of Kenya, Amnesty International Kenya, Human is My ID Alliance, and the End Femicide KE Movement, the march was an exercise of constitutionally protected rights to assemble, demonstrate, and petition, as outlined in Article 37 of the Kenyan Constitution.

However, instead of upholding these rights, the police response was seen as a direct attack on democratic principles and human rights.

Among those arrested were Irungu Houghton and two others, detained despite their peaceful participation in the march. According to the organisations, the use of teargas against unarmed citizens and the aggressive dispersal tactics employed by the police are not just a violation of Kenyan law but are in stark contradiction to international human rights standards.

Peaceful protestors in Nairobi-predominantly women and allies-marching against the epidemic of femicide were teargassed, violently dispersed, and unlawfully arrested by police. Among those detained are human rights defenders Irungu Houghton and two others, who were unjustly arrested despite their peaceful participation.

Such actions, they say, send a chilling message to those advocating for justice and accountability: that their safety and rights are not protected.

The groups strongly condemned these actions as a breach of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Kenyan Constitution and international human rights law.

They warned that the excessive use of force and unwarranted arrests reinforce an environment where impunity allows violence against women to continue unchecked.

The violent response by police, including the arrest of these peaceful protestors, is a direct attack on Kenya's democratic principles and the human rights of its citizens. The excessive force and unwarranted arrests not only violate national and international human rights laws but also send a chilling message to all those advocating for justice and accountability. These actions undermine the rule of law and reinforce the impunity that perpetuates violence against women.

Demands for immediate action

In their joint statement, the human rights organisations outlined key demands that they say must be addressed by the Kenyan government:

Immediate Release of Protestors: The organisations called for the release of all those detained without charge, emphasising that arresting peaceful demonstrators goes against the principles of justice and human rights.

Independent Investigation into Police Actions: The groups called on the Inspector General of Police to oversee an independent investigation into the police's conduct, ensuring that any officers involved in violence or unlawful arrests are held accountable.

Justice for Victims of Femicide: The organisations stressed the need for the government to prioritise and accelerate investigations into femicide cases to deliver justice for victims and their families, while also reinforcing public trust in the rule of law.