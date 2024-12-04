Joho, Junet beating UDA politicians to become Ruto's most fierce supporters

President William Ruto’s administration has witnessed a dramatic political realignment, with former opposition stalwarts emerging as vocal defenders of his government.

Once fierce critics, figures like Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho now stand at the forefront of shielding Ruto’s policies amid growing public scrutiny.

This shift was on full display during Ruto’s development tour of the Coast region in December 2024, where alliances with these former adversaries took centre stage.

Before President Ruto's Nyanza and Coast tours, the head of state and his allies had visited the Mt Kenya region where they came face to face with waning popularity.

Unlikely Alliances as Political Capital

By bringing on board influential leaders from the ODM party , traditionally allied with opposition politics, the President appears to be consolidating support in regions that have long posed challenges to his rule.

During a groundbreaking ceremony for the Devki Iron Processing Project in Taita Taveta, Mohamed sparked debate by proposing the removal of public participation in development processes, a stance seen as aligning with the government’s push for expedited project implementation.

He claimed that the government should not have to seek permission to undertake development projects.

His remarks, however, have drawn mixed reactions. Critics argue they sideline democratic processes, while Mohamed has defended his newfound stance, asserting, “Politics is my choice, and my voice cannot be silenced.”

From Critic to Advocate

In a similar vein, former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, now the Cabinet Secretary for Mining has become a vocal supporter of Ruto .

Joho’s shift from a fiery critic to a defender of the administration underscores the fluid nature of Kenya’s political allegiances.

During Ruto’s tour, Joho condemned online criticism targeting the government and accused detractors of lacking patriotism.

"I want to tell the young people, nchi haiwezi pelekwa namna hiyo. Wewe unakaa kwa mtandao, unakosa uzalendo; you become so unpatriotic. Wengine wanasema Raila Odinga aanguke African Union," Joho said.

"How unpatriotic can you be as Kenyans that even one of your own ako na nafasi ya kuongoza pahali pazuri, kwa sababu ya kisiasa ya kizembezembe mnaanza kusema he must fall? We will come for you my friend."

Joho’s rhetoric coincides with reports of government measures to manage dissent and waning popularity.

@rtcnewske Joho: I will speak my mind. Kenyans can burst with anger if they want. We will come for the unpatriotic busy bodies online ♬ original sound - rtcnewske

Political Strategy

According to political pundits, Ruto’s, alliances with figures like Mohamed and Joho are more than symbolic, they represent a strategy to maintain political stability.

With mounting criticism over controversial policies and declining support in former strongholds , these partnerships provide much-needed political leverage.

“Ruto is between a rock and a hard place, given the fact that he has substituted the political voting base of Mt Kenya with Nyanza and Western,” said Political analyst Daniel Orogo during a recent interview with The Star.

The collaboration also underscores a broader shift in Kenya’s governance, where political expediency increasingly trumps ideological divides.

By co-opting former critics, Ruto has not only mitigated dissent but also strengthened his administration’s grip on critical regions such as Nyanza and the Coast.

As these alliances unfold, questions arise about their durability and impact on Kenya’s political landscape.

Will the collaboration between Ruto and his former critics shape a new era of bipartisan governance, or is it merely a stopgap measure to navigate current challenges?

While the President’s camp celebrates these shifts as a testament to inclusivity, opposition factions warn of eroding accountability and the potential sidelining of democratic processes.