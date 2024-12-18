Kenya Veterinary Association raises 4 concerns over livestock vaccination campaign

The Kenya Veterinary Association (KVA) has raised critical concerns over the ongoing National Livestock Vaccination Campaign, urging the government to address public trust issues, resource gaps, and stakeholder engagement to ensure its success.

KVA underscored its commitment to combating livestock diseases such as Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), citing their significant impact on productivity, food security, and international trade.

These diseases, if unchecked, could further hinder Kenya’s livestock subsector, which contributes 12% to the national GDP and is a lifeline for millions, particularly in arid and semi-arid areas.

“Vaccination is a proven and effective measure to control diseases,” KVA noted. However, the association highlighted challenges stemming from devolution, including underfunded veterinary departments and inadequate veterinary personnel.

Concerns with the campaign

KVA outlined several challenges undermining the vaccination initiative: Credibility crisis: Public scepticism towards government-led programmes is high, with KVA noting that “this administration’s actions have eroded any sense of public trust... jeopardising critical issues reliant on public participation.” Public sensitisation gaps: The lack of awareness and misinformation among farmers and stakeholders has fuelled resistance. Devolution challenges: Poor coordination of veterinary services has created inconsistencies in disease control strategies. Politicisation of the campaign: KVA condemned efforts to politicise the exercise, warning this could alienate livestock keepers.

Recommendations for improvement

KVA has proposed a set of recommendations to address these issues: Pause the campaign: The association suggests postponing the initiative to allow for adequate public sensitisation. “Rushing forward when most Kenyans are unwilling will lead to unmitigated failure,” KVA stated.

Risk-based approach: Vaccination should target endemic diseases in specific regions rather than blanket strategies.

Enhanced awareness: Public education campaigns must debunk misinformation and outline the benefits of vaccination.

Resource allocation: Increasing the number of veterinary personnel and adequately funding county veterinary departments is critical.

KVA urged the government to work closely with veterinary professionals, farmers, and local leaders to ensure the campaign’s success.

“The credibility crisis is threatening disease control, food security, and the economy,” KVA warned, emphasising the importance of rebuilding public trust.