Martha Karua has embraced a new chapter in her political career with her Narc Kenya party officially changing name to People's Liberation Party (PLP).

Karua received the official name change certificate from the Registrar of Political Parties on Friday, January 31.

The name change is part of broader efforts by the party to galvanise support with a view of sweeping to power uin 2027 presidential elections.

Karua has confirmed that she will be on the ballot eyeing the top seat.

It is also aimed at appealing to the public, including the youthful population and those who believe in the idea that Kenya needs urgent and immediate liberation from the current Kenya Kwanza regime and its alliance with a section of Azimio la Umoja top brass.

Significant changes

The party is expected to reach out to politicians from across the political divide and form new alliances to be part of the next government.

The party has also adopted a new symbol, official colours and slogan to reflect its new identity.

The luminous red and white have been replaced by lilac, white, and purple with the party also dropping the "One Kenya, One Nation, One People" slogan in favour of "Unite" and "Liberate".

While handing over the certificate, the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu lauded Karua and her party for following the law and urged PLP to promote nationalism and the realization of political rights.

"I urge the party to promote nationalism and uphold the realization of political rights," Nderitu said.

Karua shopping for new allies

Following the political truce between Raila Odinga and President William Ruto that saw a number of Odinga’s allies land slots in government with cracks emerging in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance, Karua has been shopping for new allies to join her struggle for a better Kenya.

Last weekend saw her meet former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, hinting at a new alliance in the offing.

The youthful vote-block has been of interest to politicians with Karua and Gachagua keen on using this to send President William Ruto home in 2027.

Following his impeachment, Gachagua has turned into a significant player in 2027 politics with politicians eyeing the Mount Kenya vote block where he wields immense influence courting him.