Missing MCA found alive after 6 months: His ordeal, unanswered questions &reactions

The frantic search for Yussuf Hussein Ahmed, the Member of County Assembly (MCA) from Wajir who went missing in September last year at the height of abductions has come to an end after the lawmaker was reunited with his family.

Hussein reunited with his family on the night of Saturday, March 08 after missing for six months, sending the community into wild celebrations.

The Della Anole Ward MCA was heading to Pangani from South C aboard a taxi when unknown people in a black Toyota Prado abducted him along Enterprise Road, Nairobi on September 13 at the height of abductions with Kenyans piling pressure on authorities to produce all those abducted and accusing President William Ruto of leading the country back to the dark days.

Wambua Kioko who was driving the taxi told the police that two unmarked Toyota Land Cruiser Prados blocked their and armed men who were aboard the vehicles abducted the lawmaker.

Family's frantic search, mutilated body recovered & DNA results

The family embarked on a frantic search which saw them identify a mutilated body recovered in Lake Yahud as that of their missing kin.

Two independent DNA tests however confirmed that the body was not that of the missing lawmaker.

Activist confirms being held incommunicado same facility with Hussein

According to political activist Bob Njagi who was abducted in August 2024 and held incommunicado for more than a month by unknown, the MCA was held in the same detention facility that he was (Njagi) was taken to.

T he activist told Citizen TV in a recent interview that the MCA was still alive and in the custody of the abductors by the of his release, confirming that Hussein was brought and held in a room adjacent to him on night of Friday, September 13, 2024 -the same day that that the MCA was abducted.

We might be laughing about this matter sometimes but I want to say that the MCA for Wajir was actually in the room where I was. I had the opportunity of peeping through the keyhole and I saw him

I did my own investigation and found that he was a man of Somali origin and immediately when I was released, I did my own search online and realised that on the same day, September 13, there was a man who was abducted at Enterprise Road and that’s the same man who was brought to where we were

The MCA was yet to speak on his ordeal as of the time of publishing this article, with several leaders marveling at the development.

Lawmakers react as MCA resurfaces 6 months after abduction

Wajir County Woman Representative Fatuma Abdi Jehow who could not hold back her relief shared a picture with Hussein, expressing gratitude to God for the protection over his life.

No words but to say Alhamdullilah! Welcome home our MCA Hon Yussuf Tolfiyow.

Eldas Member of Parliament Adan Keynan also reacted to the news on social media writing "Alhamdulillahi!!!"

The unanswered questions

The government and authorities continue to face scrutiny with the civil society linking the abductions to state agencies.

The National Police Service has since distanced itself from the abductions but failed to unmask the persons behind the wave of abductions that have been reported in the country following last year’s anti-government protests.

Where are those who are still missing and when will those behind their abductions face justice is also a question that is yet to be answered.