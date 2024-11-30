President William Ruto is the new chairperson of the East Africa Community (EAC) heads of state summit

President Ruto took over from his South Sudan counterpart Salva Kiir on Saturday, November 30, at the 24th Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State that brought together Heads of State from the seven member countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, and Somalia.

In his acceptance speech, Ruto thanked his predecessor for his visionary leadership and expressed gratitude for being entrusted with the chairmanship.

He outlined his priorities for EAC, noting that his focus will be on good governance, security, political stability, shared prosperity and quality of life for the people of East Africa.

During my tenure, I will prioritise improving the quality of life for the people of East Africa. We will focus on increasing competitiveness, promoting value-added production, boosting intra-regional trade, and driving investments. These pillars are essential for transforming our economies, creating jobs, and ensuring sustainable development across the region.

Peace, security, political accountability, and good governance are the bedrock of our Community’s stability. To achieve these aspirations, we must continue to strengthen regional mechanisms that safeguard our sovereignty and collective security while promoting inclusive governance that reflects the aspirations of our people.

He also noted that the expansion of the EAC to include South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Federal Republic of Somalia reflects the growing appeal of the EAC as a model of integration that presents immense opportunities and expanded market once unlocked.

President Ruto acknowledged that the recognition of Kiswahili and French alongside English as official languages of the EAC noting that Kiswahili is a unifying African language that embodies the region’s shared cultural heritage.

He further called for unity as the EAC navigates through the present and future challenges.

Your Excellencies, Trade remains a vital engine for economic growth and regional integration. Kenya appreciates the continued support of the EAC Heads of State in navigating complex trade matters.

Your Excellencies, as we celebrate our achievements, let us remain undaunted by the challenges ahead. Every obstacle is an opportunity to innovate, collaborate, and progress. Together, we can realise the founding vision of the EAC and deliver a brighter future for our people.

The chairmanship of the East African Community heads of state summit is rotational.