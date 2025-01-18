Raila meets 6 presidents in 5 days: Details diplomatic charm offensive for AUC job

Raila Odinga has launched a last-minute diplomatic charm offensive in dash to clinch the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson seat.

The last five days have seen Odinga heighten his activities, meeting six African heads of state in five days to consolidate support for his bid.

The former Prime Minister shared his vision and agenda for the continent in a bid to win over their support ahead of the February 2025 elections.

Odinga camped in Southern Africa in a whirlwind of diplomatic charm offensive that started in Zimbabwe on January 13, 2025 when he met President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He provided an update on social media, sharing that he had the chance to share his vision for the continent.

We landed in Harare, Zimbabwe today to a warm reception courtesy of H.E President Emmerson Mnangagwa @edmnangagwa. It’s been a pleasure sharing with the president my vision for Africa and discussing my candidature for the AUC Chairmanship.

Engagements in Namibia & Botswana

Odinga landed in Namibia a few hours later on January 15, 2025 where he met President Nangolo Mbumba.

We thank H.E President Dr Nangolo Mbumba @DrNangoloMbumba of Namibia for hosting us at Statehouse in Windhoek. We used the opportunity to discuss our African Agenda and my African Union Chairmanship candidature.

Botswana was Odinga’s next stop, landing in Gaborone on Thursday, January 16, 2025 where he met President Duma Boko.

I continued with my AUC chairperson campaigns in the SADC region with a stop in Botswana. H.E President Duma Boko is hosting us in Gaborone.

Raila charms South Africa, Lesotho & Mozambique

Hours later on the same day, Odinga landed in Pretoria to meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

We have discussed my vision for the continent, and I got an opportunity to outline my plan for the African Union Commission (AUC) anchored on 10 priority areas.

The blitz next took him to Lesotho where met Prime Minister Sam Matekane in Maseru on Thursday.

The day has ended well for us in Lesotho, where Rt Hon Sam Matekane, @MatekaneSam the Prime Minister, has hosted us in Maseru. Thank you for your time and the opportunity to share my vision if elected the African Union Commission Chairperson.