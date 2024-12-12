Ruto silhouettes fuel digital discourse as government responds with optimism

For weeks, silhouettes resembling President William Ruto and other government officials have taken social media by storm. Kenyans have creatively utilised these graphics to express dissatisfaction with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The trend has sparked widespread discussions, eventually prompting responses from both government officials and the president’s communication team.

Government reacts to viral silhouettes

Speaking to Citizen TV, Principal Secretary for Internal Security Raymond Omollo addressed the phenomenon when questioned about the government’s stance on the silhouettes.

Rather than expressing concern or hostility, Omollo acknowledged the ingenuity behind the artwork.

The creativity, whether we might not like it, shows the opportunities that are there. Probably there is so much that we can do with technology and take a cue from some of these people.

Omollo dismissed any suggestion that the government would pursue the individual behind the silhouettes, taking a more constructive view of the situation.

He suggested that such creativity could be channelled positively, encouraging the creator to explore ways to monetise their talent while avoiding ridicule.

“They can even look for ways to monetise it in a manner that is not ridiculing,” Omollo added.

Counter campaign by Ruto’s communication team

In an attempt to counter the narrative perpetuated by the viral silhouettes, President Ruto’s communication team launched a campaign highlighting his administration’s achievements.

On November 14, Dennis Itumbi, a key member of the communication team, shared a series of graphics under the hashtag #RutoDelivers.

These graphics aimed to showcase milestones such as the expansion of manufacturing and the reduction of inflation under Ruto’s leadership.

The president’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, also contributed to the campaign by sharing one of the graphics on her social media platforms. Charlene reiterated claims that inflation had decreased during her father’s tenure, aligning with the broader messaging of the campaign.

Despite the efforts to reshape public perception, the #RutoDelivers campaign faced mixed reactions. While some supported the messaging, others swiftly edited the shared graphics to mock the administration’s performance.