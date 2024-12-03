Sugar, maize flour, cooking oil lead sharp increase in food prices

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has reported that the country's year-on-year inflation rate stood at 2.8% in November 2024, marking a marginal increase from 2.7% in October 2024.

This uptick in inflation was primarily attributed to rising costs in the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages sector, which saw a 4.5% increase, and a slight rise in Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and other fuels, which grew by 0.1%.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures changes in the price of a fixed basket of goods and services, increased from 140.44 in October to 140.81 in November.

According to KNBS, the data reflects prices collected during the second and third weeks of the month from 50 zones across urban Kenya.

Sugar, Maize Flour, and Cooking Oil Lead the Surge

As Kenyans head to the holiday season, food prices have seen notable increases in November 2024, with essential commodities like sugar, maize flour, and cooking oil recording significant price hikes, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

Sugar prices have seen the highest monthly increase, soaring by 5.3% to Sh158 per kilogram.

This marks a significant strain on household budgets , particularly given sugar's widespread use in Kenyan homes.

Maize flour, a staple food for most Kenyans, also recorded sharp price increases. The cost of sifted maize flour rose by 5.1%, while fortified maize flour increased by 4.9%.

Loose maize flour prices climbed by 2%, reflecting broader pressures in the grain market.

The price of salad cooking oil increased by 3.1% to Sh342.54 per litre. Tomatoes, another essential ingredient, rose by 2.6%, underscoring challenges faced by consumers in affording fresh produce.

The rise in food prices is expected to exacerbate the cost of living crisis in Kenya, particularly for low- and middle-income households .

As families adjust their spending habits for the holiday season, policymakers are pressured to address underlying causes of food price volatility, such as supply chain disruptions, production costs, and global commodity prices.

While energy costs have shown a decline, offering some relief to households, the persistent increase in food prices remains a pressing concern.