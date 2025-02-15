Kenya has mounted an elaborate diplomatic blitz for Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission chairperson bid.

Having failed to win the seat in 2017 when the Foreign Affairs CS Ambassador Amina Mohamed lost to Chad’s Mousa Faki, Kenya left nothing to chance.

A team of experts was assembled, with representation from vast backgrounds that added value to his bid.

Shuttle diplomacy takes Raila to 29 countries in 1 year

The gruelling campaigns saw Odinga traverse the continent, visiting at least 29 countries .

His candidature has so far received the backing of at least 20 presidents and heads of governments, giving him an edge over his competitors.

With the backing of President William Ruto, Odinga mounted a formidable campaign, backed by deep pockets, experienced hands and well-connected diplomats.

Eminent persons behind Raila's diplomatic blitz

A nine-member committee was crafted to steer Odinga’s campaigns, packaging his brand as a pan-Africanist and reformer who will serve the continent.

Shrugging off local political differences the nine-member team mounted a diplomatic offensives offensive that saw him emerge as a top contender against other career diplomats eyeing the position.

Career diplomat Elkana Odembo and Foreign Affairs PS Sing’oei Korir were tasked with leading the secretariat to deliver victory for Odinga.

Professor Makau Mutua was brought on board with his legal expertise coming in handy, complementing the financial background of former Nyeri deputy governor Caroline Karugu, with Principal Secretary for Ministry of Interior and National Administration Raymond Omollo who is a data security expert also brought on board.

Other members of the committee include former Igad executive secretary Mahboub Maalim who wield immense influence in diplomatic circles, lawyer Anthony Okara and digital strategist Pauline Njoroge.

After a year of shuttle diplomacy, Raila is on the brink of making history with the votes of African Heads of State and Governments standing between him and victory.