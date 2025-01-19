A celebratory mood of impending victory against gangs in Haiti met the arrival of an additional 217 troops from Kenya who landed at Port-au-Prince.

The troops arrived aboard a chartered flight that was escorted by the U.S. military and was received by Haitian authorities and the leadership of the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS).

Escort by the U.S. military was necessitated as the airport in Port-au-Prince, closed due to threats from armed gangs that poses a significant risk to landing airplanes.

The officers brought the airport to life, dancing and chanting on the runway while carrying their rifles.

A security scare was reported in November 2024 when three U.S. jetliners flying over Port-au-Prince’s airspace came under fire from armed gangs.

30 female officers among among 217 additional Kenyan troops

The troops comprised of 30 female police officers who are the first to be deployed to the Caribbean nation that ahs been rocked by gang violence for years.

Also accompanying the troops were Deputy National Security Advisor Joseph Boinet and Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli.

Boinet praised the international community for coming to the aid of Haiti, noting that Kenya will play its part in restoring peace and security in the nation.

We want to thank the international community for heeding the call for Haitian people and supporting this MSS. We have come in the name of President William Ruto. We thank the government and the people of Haiti for welcoming the MSS as brothers and sisters and working with them towards realization and achievement and the mandate of the United Nations.

Kenyan troops praised for commendable job in Haiti

On his part, Masengeli praised the troops that were first deployed to Haiti for a commendable job, noting that despite operating in challenging environments, they have conducted successful operations against the gangs and protected civilians.

I am glad to note that since the first contingent, the officers have conducted successful operations against gangs. They have operated in challenging environments to protect civilians and citizens in general.

Kenya has so far sent a force of 617 police officers to Haiti, with the total number of troops just under 800.