Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has stated that the Mount Kenya region will fully support impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in 2027 elections.

Kahiga who spoke during a Sunday service at Kanunga Baptist Church in Nyeri declared that the region is loyal to Gachagua, warning that anyone who goes against Gachagua will be labelled a traitor.

He noted that despite being hounded out of office on trumped-up impeachment, Gachagua remains the region’s leader and will give the political direction in 2027.

Hapa hatutaki wasaliti. Kuchukua hicho kiti wewe ni msaliti na sisi tuko nyuma ya Gachagua. We remain solidly behind him.

He further stated that anyone who accepts a slot in President Ruto’s cabinet should remain in Nairobi as they are not welcome in Nyeri

The governor noted that Nyeri has set its eyes on one seat and will accept nothing short of that, claiming that having lost the Deputy President slot, accepting Cabinet Slots would amount to being shortchanged.

Kama kuna kiti kitaletwa Nyeri ni kimoja na ni cha President. Sisi hatutaki mawaziri. Tunyang’anywe Deputy President tuletewe mawaziri?

He cautioned that anyone who works with the state following recent political developments that culminated in Gachagua’s impeachment will be labelled a traitor.

According to Kahiga, Gachagua has since vacated office and is an ordinary Kenyan who should be allowed to enjoy his freedoms like every other citizen without being hounded by his political nemesis.

If you see us being silent leave us alone, we are following what we have been told to do. If he says we speak then we will but for now he has said we remain quiet. You impeached him now leave him alone.

He made the remarks at a service that was also attended by the former deputy president in the company of his spouse, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

Gachagua shared Psalms 5:12-13with Kenyans on his social media pages.

Restore to me the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit, to sustain me. Then I will teach transgressors your ways, so that sinners will turn back to you.