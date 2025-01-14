Why Benin rejected Kenya's leadership, halting deployment of 2,000 troops to Haiti

Benin's participation in the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM) in Haiti remains uncertain despite its initial pledge to send 2,000 troops.

The mission, aimed at assisting the Haitian National Police in restoring order amid escalating gang violence, has faced numerous delays and challenges since its inception.

Approved by the United Nations Security Council on October 2, 2023, the mission is led by Kenya and supported by several countries.

However, logistical hurdles and funding issues have hampered the mission's deployment, raising concerns about its operational effectiveness.

Reasons for Benin's Hesitation

Despite Benin's initial offer of troops, the West African nation put the pledge on hold in September 2024 due to concerns about the command structure of the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission.

The entry of Benin troops, the largest pledge of up to 2000 would provide the mission with the necessary manpower and also overcome language barriers since Benin is a francophone-speaking country.

Speaking to the Miami Herald, Benin's Foreign Minister, Shegun Adjadi Bakari, stated, “Since the beginning... we said clearly, what Haiti needs is not a police mission. We believe that we need a military mission to fight against gangs, restore security, and ensure stability, which is a prerequisite for any election.”

The minister further emphasised Benin’s readiness to send its military contingent to Haiti but rejected the idea of their troops being led by police officers.

“You cannot ask the military to be led by policemen,” Bakari said, pointing out that such a command structure is unprecedented.