11 sports personalities who stood out in 2024

In 2024, Kenyan athletes continued to dominate the global sports arena, achieving remarkable feats that not only brought pride to their nation but also set new benchmarks in their respective disciplines.

As we look ahead to 2025, the potential for these athletes to continue their dominance and inspire upcoming generations is immense.

Here are 11 Kenyan sports personalities who shone in 2024, their remarkable achievements, and their promising potential for the year ahead:

1. Faith Kipyegon

Faith Kipyegon continued her reign in middle-distance running by securing her third consecutive Olympic gold in the 1500m at the Paris 2024 Olympics, setting a new Olympic record of 3:51.29.

She also earned a silver medal in the 5000m after a successful appeal against an initial disqualification.

Kipyegon's consistent excellence cements her status as one of the greatest middle-distance runners, and she is expected to continue her dominance in 2025, with eyes set on the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

2. Benson Kipruto

Benson Kipruto won the 2024 Tokyo Marathon in a personal best of 2:02:16, where he also set a new course record.

Benson Kipruto's prowess in marathon running was highlighted by his nomination for the 2024 Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year, reflecting his exceptional performances in road races throughout the year.

As he prepares for the upcoming season, Kipruto aims to build on this momentum, with aspirations to clinch major marathon titles and further establish himself as a leading figure in long-distance running.

3. Angela Okutoyi

Angela Okutoyi, a rising star in tennis, has been making significant strides on the international circuit.

Her participation in various tournaments has showcased her potential to compete at higher levels.

With continued development and exposure, Okutoyi is poised to break into higher rankings and inspire a new generation of Kenyan tennis players in 2025.

4. Mary Moraa

Mary Moraa showcased her talent by securing a bronze medal in the women's 800m at the Paris Olympics.

Her achievements in 2024 have established her as a strong competitor in middle-distance running, with the potential to ascend to the top of the podium in future events.

5. Patrick Odongo

Patrick Odongo has emerged as a promising talent in rugby, contributing significantly to Kenya's sevens team. His agility and skill have been instrumental in recent tournaments.

As the team prepares for the 2025 season, Odongo's development will be crucial in enhancing Kenya's performance on the international rugby sevens stage.

6. Emmanuel Wanyonyi

Emmanuel Wanyonyi secured the Olympic gold in the men's 800m at Paris 2024, clocking an impressive 1:41.19, making him the third-fastest man ever over the distance.

His victory continues Kenya's dominance in the 800m event. Wanyonyi's trajectory suggests a promising future, with potential to challenge existing world records and secure further titles in 2025

7. Sheila Chepkirui

Sheila Chepkirui has been a consistent performer in long-distance events, with notable finishes in international competitions notably the New York Marathon.

Her endurance and experience make her a strong contender for upcoming marathons and track events in 2025, where she aims to achieve personal bests and podium finishes.

8. Mildred Cheche

After retiring from playing due to a leg injury at the age of 25, Cheche transitioned into coaching, where she has made significant strides.

In 2024, Cheche achieved a historic milestone by leading Kenya's U-17 women's national team, the Junior Starlets, to their first-ever qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

This accomplishment marked the first time any Kenyan football team had qualified for a World Cup, highlighting her exceptional coaching abilities.

9. Ruth Chepngetich

Ruth Chepngetich shattered the women's world marathon record at the Chicago Marathon, finishing in 2:09:56, breaking the previous record by nearly two minutes.

Her remarkable endurance and pace set a new benchmark in women's marathon running. Chepngetich's focus for 2025 will likely include defending her titles and possibly targeting further record-breaking performances

10. Beatrice Chebet

Beatrice Chebet capped off 2024 by setting a new women's 5km world record in Barcelona, finishing in 13:54 and becoming the first woman to run the distance in under 14 minutes.

This achievement adds to her Olympic golds in the 5,000m and 10,000m events. Chebet plans to compete in both events at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, aiming to continue her dominance in long-distance track events.

11. Aldrine Kibet

In 2024, Aldrine Kibet had an outstanding year, marked by significant achievements.

Kibet made his debut for the Kenya U20 national team in early 2024 during a tournament in Malawi. His performances were a revelation, with his creativity, pace, and vision standing out