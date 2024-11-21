11 foreign nationals who faced abduction, deportation, or tragic deaths in Kenya

Kenya has faced significant backlash over incidents involving the mistreatment of foreign nationals, highlighting concerns about the country’s commitment to human rights and adherence to diplomatic standards.



These events have drawn both local and international criticism, raising questions about the government’s handling of such cases and its approach to foreign relations.

Here’s a closer look at some of the most high-profile incidents:

Kizza Besigye [Uganda]

Prominent Ugandan opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye was abducted and deported to Uganda after attending NARC-Kenya leader Martha Karua's book launch in Nairobi.



Following his deportation, Besigye faced a court martial in Uganda, where he was charged with illegal possession of firearms.

Mustafa Genç, Öztürk Uzun, Alparslan Taşçı, and Hüseyin Yeşilsu [Turkey]

Foreign Affairs PS Sing'Oei Korir confirmed that the four had been deported back to their country on Friday, said the move followed a request of the Turkish government.



Mustafa Genç, Öztürk Uzun, Alparslan Taşçı, and Hüseyin Yeşilsu were deported after a suspected abduction in Nairobi's Kileleshwa area.

Arshad Sharif [Pakistan]

Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was tragically shot dead on October 23, 2022, in Kajiado West Sub-county, in what Kenyan authorities described as a case of mistaken identity.



Pakistan's High Commissioner to Kenya, Saqlain Syedah, clarified that Sharif was in the country on holiday and not fleeing political persecution. Both governments have faced mounting pressure to fully investigate the incident.

Selahaddin Gulen [Turkey]

In 2021, Turkish national Selahaddin Gulen was allegedly abducted in Kenya and deported to Turkey, defying a court order that prohibited his extradition.



Gulen, accused of ties to a terrorist organisation, was later sentenced to three years and four months in prison in Turkey, sparking international condemnation of Kenya’s role in his deportation.

Samson Teklemichael [Ethiopia]

Ethiopian businessman Samson Teklemichael was brazenly abducted in broad daylight along Loitoktok Road in November 2021.



Eyewitnesses captured footage of him being forcefully removed from his vehicle by unknown individuals.



Despite demands from the Ethiopian government for an explanation, Teklemichael's fate remains a mystery, with Kenyan authorities yet to provide any answers.

Nnamdi Kanu [Nigeria]

Nigerian separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu vanished from Nairobi in 2021, only to reappear in handcuffs in Nigeria.



Kanu, who had fled his country in 2017 while facing terrorism and incitement charges, entered Kenya using a UK passport. Both Kenyan and Nigerian governments have denied involvement in his abduction and deportation, further fuelling public outcry.

Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and Mohamed Zaid Sami [India]

Indian nationals Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai were part of President William Ruto’s campaign team before their disappearance.



Allegations point to their abduction, along with their driver, by members of the disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU). Police investigations into the incident are still underway, adding to the controversy surrounding their case.