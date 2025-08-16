Weatherman warns of heavy rains: Counties affected, what to expect & precautions

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that parts of the country will experience heavy rainfall and strong winds starting August 17.

Wet spell will be experienced in parts of Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley and the Highlands West of Rift Valley.

The advisory released by the weatherman placed several counties on high alert, detailing that the heavy rainfall will begin to subside on Wednesday.

Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Narok, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nairobi, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka-Nithi.

What to expect & safety precautions

Residents in the affected counties have been alerted on the possibility of flashfloods during the period, along with lightning strikes, strong winds, possible damage to property.

File image of a flooded section of the road after heavy rains in Nairobi

Motorists have also been cautioned on poor visibility and flooded sections of roads which will impact transport during the period.

Those living downstream have been notified on the possibility of seasonal rivers filling up even when it is not raining in the area.

“Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential flash floods and poor visibility. People living downstream rivers and along seasonal rivers should be careful since water may appear suddenly even though it may not be raining within the area.

Safety precautions detailed in the notice include avoiding driving through flooded sections with residents also cautioned not to shelter under trees.

Residents are advised to avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes. Strong winds may blow off roofs, uproot trees and cause structural damages.

Strong south easterly winds will also blow across the country at over 25 knots (12.9 m/s) during this period.

Nairobi braces for heavy rains

Nairobi which is among the counties placed on alert has experienced flooding in many estates after every other downpour with the County Government

File image of floods wreak havoc in parts of Nairobi after heavy downpour in November 2024

Flooded roads, partially-submerged houses and heavy traffic are a common site whenever it rains in the city, with the county government blaming it on structures erected on riparian land as well as blockage on drainage systems.

“What we are experiencing in Parklands is not about the drainage system but about developers building on riparian land. This problem can only be solved if the people of Parklands come together and we agree to demolish buildings on riparian land.” Nairobi Chief Officer of Environment Geoffrey Mosiria revealed last year when floods wreaked havoc in parts of Nairobi.

