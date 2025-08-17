Inside Ruto’s planned U.S. visit amid raging global trade war

President William Ruto will depart for the United States next month marking his first trip to the U.S with Donald Trump at the helm when he attends the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The trip will be a defining moment for Kenya’s diplomatic and economic engagement with the U.S, coming at a time when Kenya has strengthened its bilateral relations with China.

It also comes at a time when Kenya is facing a proposed review of its designation as a Major Non-NATO Ally of the United States.

Kenya's status as a Major Non-NATO Ally of the U.S.

Kenya became the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to be recognised as a non-major NATO ally and 19 in the world.

The designation, under the regime of former U.S. President Joe Biden, saw Kenya gain access to certain military technologies and various economic benefits, cementing its place as a significant strategic and security partner of the United States.

However, U.S. Senator James Risch holds that recent developments have necessitated the proposal for the review of this designation.

Of interest is Kenya’s diplomatic engagement with Russia, China and Iran.

Global security issues, political and financial ties to armed groups or rebel forces will also be assessed.

Significant policy shift

Trump’s second stint at the White House has been characterized by sweeping tariffs and suspension of foreign aid, marking a significant policy shift from ad to trade.

Notable developments on this from is the folding up of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) that came into existence in 2000 under then President George W Bush is set to expire in September 2025.

President Ruto will thus be keen on inking a deal that will promote trade with the U.S at the lapse of AGOA.

Bringing the Grammys to Nairobi

Ruto is also scheduled to meet the Recording Academy team in U.S next month for further engagements Kenya’s bid to host the first-ever edition of the Grammys in Nairobi.

Kenya is also keen on hosting the Pan-African Recording Academy, featuring ultra-modern studios and thriving hub for creatives.

Ruto touched on his plans at the 97th Kenya Music Festival State Concert in Sagana, Nyeri, on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Next month in the United States, I will meet with the Recording Academy, organizers of the Grammy Awards, to fast-track plans for establishing world-class studios here in Kenya and to set in motion the journey towards eventually hosting an African edition of the Grammy Awards in Nairobi.

Facing the East and embracing the West

As Trump settled into office with the disruptions caused by his sweeping policies, many countries had to explore alternatives to reduce dependence on the U.S.

Kenya looked to the East, cementing its partnership with China while also working to align itself with the changing priorities of the Trump administration.

President William Ruto with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall during his four-day state visit to China in April 2025