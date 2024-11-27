24 Kenyans arrested in Sh1.1B credit card fraud bust

Nearly 24 Kenyans have been arrested in connection with a large-scale credit card fraud scheme that caused losses amounting to $8.6 million (over Sh1.1 billion).

The arrests were part of a larger crackdown on cybercriminal activities, orchestrated by INTERPOL in collaboration with AFRIPOL.

The operation, codenamed Operation Serengeti, took place between September and October 2024, targeting cybercrime networks across 19 African nations.

It aimed to dismantle schemes involving ransomware, online scams, and digital extortion.

The coordinated effort resulted in 1,006 arrests continent-wide, alongside the dismantling of 134,089 malicious networks.

In addition to cracking down on criminal networks, the operation identified over 35,000 victims globally.

These crimes collectively caused financial losses amounting to $193 million (approximately Sh25 billion). Valdecy Urquiza, INTERPOL’s Secretary General, hailed the initiative’s success.

Operation Serengeti shows what we can achieve by working together, and these arrests alone will save countless potential future victims from real personal and financial pain. We know this is just the tip of the iceberg, which is why we will continue targeting these criminal groups worldwide.

The Kenyan connection

In Kenya, investigators discovered that fraudsters manipulated the banking system’s security protocols to divert funds using SWIFT codes—unique identifiers used for bank transactions.



The stolen money was channelled into companies based in the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, and China, as well as digital asset institutions.

AFRIPOL’s Executive Director, Ambassador Jalel Chelba, highlighted the operation’s significance in combating digital threats.

Through Serengeti, AFRIPOL has significantly enhanced support for law enforcement in African Union Member States. We’ve facilitated key arrests and deepened insights into cybercrime trends