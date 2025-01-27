Adams Oloo's Biography: Facts about Ruto advisor appointed to IEBC selection panel

Professor Adams Oloo is a distinguished Kenyan scholar and political analyst celebrated for his significant contributions to education, governance, and public policy.

Renowned for his expertise in political science, public administration, global governance, and political economy, he has played an influential role both in academia and the political sphere.

Family Background

While Prof. Oloo's professional achievements are well-documented, he remains private about his personal life. He suffered a great loss when his wife, Consolata Ohito Oloo, passed away in April 2018.

Academic Journey

Prof. Oloo’s academic path began at the University of Nairobi, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and law.

He later pursued a master’s degree in government at the same institution.

His pursuit of academic excellence led him to the University of Delaware, where he completed a second master’s degree in political science, followed by a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in the same field.

This academic foundation has cemented his status as a leading authority in his discipline.

Career Highlights and Governance Roles

Currently, Prof. Oloo serves as an Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Nairobi.

On December 19, 2024, President William Ruto appointed him as a strategy and communication advisor to the President’s Council of Economic Advisors, showcasing his impactful contributions beyond academia.

On January 27, 2025, President Ruto again appointed him to the selection panel for the recruitment of nominees for the positions of Chairperson and members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

His appointment has raised concern about his impartiality in the panel, given his close ties to President Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Political Contributions

Prof. Oloo has been a prominent figure in Kenyan politics, providing strategic advice during Raila Odinga’s campaigns in 2013, 2017, and 2022.

He was a vital part of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), co-led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, serving as Vice Chair of the Task Force.

His expertise also shaped the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, where he represented Odinga as part of the technical team.

He is also advising Raila Odinga in his campaign for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).