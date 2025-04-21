Following the passing of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025 , the Catholic Church entered a pivotal period of reflection and decision.

As the College of Cardinals prepares for the conclave to elect the next pontiff, attention turns to Africa, where three cardinals stand out as papabile.

Cardinal Robert Sarah of Guinea, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Cardinal Stephen Brislin of South Africa are considered likely candidates to be elected as the next Pope.

The three have the right age and experience, are respected and influential within the Church and are often discussed by Vatican watchers and media as potential frontrunners in a papal election.

While some have touted Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appia Turkson among the African contenders, he is not listed among papabili cardinals by The College of Cardinals Report.

Being a papabili cardinal does not guarantee election. Many times, the actual Pope elected was not widely seen as a top contender before the conclave.

Cardinal Robert Sarah from Guinea, youngest bishop to be ordained

Born on June 15, 1945, in Ourous, Guinea, Cardinal Robert Sarah has long been a prominent figure within the Church.

Ordained in 1969, he became the youngest bishop in the world at age 34 when appointed Archbishop of Conakry.

Elevated to cardinal in 2010 by Pope Benedict XVI, he later served as Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments until 2021.

Known for his conservative theological stance, Cardinal Sarah has been a vocal advocate for traditional liturgy and doctrine.

His writings emphasise the importance of spiritual depth and adherence to Church teachings.

However, his conservative views and past disagreements with Pope Francis may influence his prospects in the upcoming conclave.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of DRC

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, born on January 24, 1960, in Boto, DRC, has been the Archbishop of Kinshasa since 2018.

A member of the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin, he was elevated to cardinal by Pope Francis in 2019. He also serves as President of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM).

Cardinal Ambongo is recognised for his commitment to social justice and environmental issues. He has been an outspoken critic of political corruption and has advocated for the rights of the poor and marginalized.

While he upholds traditional Church teachings, his active engagement in socio-political matters showcases a dynamic leadership style that resonates with many in the Global South.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo is widely respected but considered more progressive and relatively young (65). He is likely to be a strong future contender rather than a current frontrunner.

Cardinal Stephen Brislin of South Africa

Born on September 24, 1956, in Welkom, South Africa, Cardinal Stephen Brislin has served as Archbishop of Cape Town and, more recently, as Archbishop of Johannesburg since January 2025. He was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2023.

Cardinal Brislin is known for his pastoral sensitivity and progressive views on social issues. He has advocated for greater inclusivity within the Church, including discussions on the role of women and the laity.

His leadership reflects a balance between tradition and a willingness to engage with contemporary challenges facing the Church.

Cardinal Brislin is newer to the College (made cardinal in 2023) and less internationally known, which places him outside the inner circles of top papal speculation.

The conclave's proceedings are confidential, and while speculation exists, the decision rests solely with the College of Cardinals .