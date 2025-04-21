Pope Francis dies at 88: His legacy, final days alive, health challenges & what follows

Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church is dead.

The 88-year-old pontiff died on Easter Monday April 21, 2025, after a battling illness for weeks which saw hi admitted to Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

He had severe pneumonia affecting both lungs.

The Pope breathed his last at 7:35 am with Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, breaking the sad news at 9:45am from the Casa Santa Marta.

Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church.

He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.

His burial pope and the selection of his successor is an elaborate process, guiding by established structures that have been in existence for centuries.

U.S. Vice President J.D Vance who met Pope Francis hours before death mourns

Easter Sunday (April 20, 2025) saw the pontiff meet US Vice President JD Vance just hours before his death.

Reacting to the news of the Pope’s death, Vance noted that he was “happy to see” the pope adding that “he was obviously very ill” during their meeting on Easter Sunday.

I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful.

Inside Pope Francis' final days alive

Even while battling health challenges, the pope remained dedicated in his service to God and the church and participated in the celebration of Easter.

His final days were as busy as the rest of his life with the Pope visiting a Prison in Rome where he spent about 30 minutes on Thursday.

Saturday evening saw him make a visit to St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday evening.

Easter Sunday is a significant day in the religious calendar and the pope kicked off the day by offering the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing to the “City [of Rome] and to the World”.

He then graced St. Peter’s Square for his first interaction with religious faithful who had gathered at the grounds.

Waving at the cheering crowds from the popemobile, Pope Francis interacted with the congregation in what would also be his final time doing so.

READ: Netizens react as 'Papa Wa Roma' Wetangula meets Pope Francis in Vatican City