A fourth-year Kirinyaga University student, Sospeter Onyango Osungo, popularly known as Billionaire Evance Akoko or Sirikal' met a brutal end in Kibera, Nairobi, on the night of Sunday, November 17.

The 23-year-old architecture student from Gem, Siaya County, was lynched by a mob of bodaboda riders following a heated altercation outside a nightclub. His death, marked by seven fatal stab and hack wounds, has left his family, friends, and the nation in shock.

How the tragedy unfolded

Akoko’s ill-fated evening began with a celebratory gesture. According to witnesses, he arrived in Kibera in an Audi Q3, accompanied by a male and female friend, and parked outside a popular joint. He intended to treat a longtime friend and even offered to buy drinks for everyone present.

Later, he and his companions decided to move to a nearby club where a popular Ohangla musician was performing live. However, as they entered the venue, an altercation broke out between Akoko’s entourage and a gang of bodaboda riders operating in the area. Witnesses report that tensions escalated when Akoko allegedly boasted about having the ability to shoot the riders.

This claim enraged the gang, who reportedly accused Akoko of being a thief. Armed with pangas and knives, they launched a brutal attack, stabbing and hacking Akoko seven times. His companions were also injured, while their driver managed to escape and alert the authorities.

Aftermath of the incident

Akoko succumbed to his injuries on the spot, and his body was transported to the Chiromo Morgue pending an autopsy. His friends, who sustained serious wounds, were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the bodaboda gang behind the attack. Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei condemned the mob action, emphasising that mob justice is a criminal act. “A team is handling the matter with the intention of getting all those involved in the murder,” he stated.

Akoko’s life and mysterious wealth

Akoko was well-known for his extravagant lifestyle, which he flaunted on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. His posts often featured luxury cars, lavish nights out, and road trips, creating a persona that many of his followers admired.

Despite his public displays of wealth, the source of Akoko’s income remained unclear, sparking questions following his death. Friends and fans are now speculating about how he funded his opulent lifestyle while still pursuing his studies.

Akoko’s death comes just weeks after the passing of another Kirinyaga University student, Dennis Oduor Otieno, also known as Denno Bright. Denno, like Akoko, was recognised for his sudden rise to wealth and a lifestyle characterised by luxury cars and frequent partying.

Denno, aged 25, passed away on October 10, 2024, in a Mombasa apartment after reportedly collapsing following a night of heavy partying. An autopsy revealed heart complications, acute pancreatitis, and a depressed central nervous system, conditions often linked to excessive alcohol consumption or substance use.

Akoko’s death has devastated his family, particularly his mother, who is struggling to come to terms with her son’s violent end. Police have recorded statements from five witnesses, including Akoko’s friends, his mother, and a longtime friend he had visited in Kibera.