The deaths of medical intern Vincent Nyambunde and his alleged girlfriend, Angela Moraa, have left Kisii County residents and the nation in shock.

The two were found lifeless in Vincent’s apartment, holding hands, days after they went missing. The tragic incident has sparked a wave of tributes and reflections from their families, friends, and classmates.

Vincent was an intern at Kisii Training and Referral Hospital while Moraa was based in the U.S. and was visiting family when tragedy struck.

Bright academic journey

Late Vincent's academic journey was nothing short of remarkable. Born and raised in Kisii County, he attended Nyambaria Boys High School between 2010 and 2013.

He excelled in his studies, earning an A plain in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams. His exceptional performance secured him a spot at Egerton University, where he graduated in 2020, setting the stage for his promising medical career.

Classmates reveal Vincent's character

Vincent’s former classmates at Nyambaria, took to social media to honour his memory, sharing heartfelt tributes that highlighted his character, leadership, and intelligence.

His leadership qualities stood out during his time at the school where he served as captain in 2013. The tributes reflect a consensus that his leadership and charisma left a lasting impression.

The tributes

Achira Junior, mourned the loss of a dear friend and remembered Vincent as a respected leader. “What a sad day. I have lost a friend. My High School Headboy, Dr. Vincent Bosire Nyambunde. So sad. Nyambaria School is mourning,” he wrote.

Another classmate, Elizaphan KE, described Vincent as an inspiration to many.



“Dr. Vincent Bosire Nyambunde, my brilliant classmate at Nyambaria School, was an inspiration to us all, consistently leading our class from Form One to Four. As a medical intern at KTRH, he embodied excellence and selflessness. His untimely death has shattered our hearts, taking from us a soul destined for greatness. Rest in peace, Vincent. Your legacy will forever live on,” Elizaphan shared.

Don Felix also expressed his grief, recalling cherished memories from their time together at Nyambaria Boys High School.



“I am deeply shocked and heartbroken to hear about the passing of Vincent Bosire Nyambunde. We shared so many memories during our time together at Nyambaria School, and I will always cherish those moments. Vincent was incredibly intelligent, always striving for excellence, and inspiring those around him. His legacy will forever be cherished. RIP,” he wrote.

Was Vincent married?

As tributes continue to pour in, both Vincent’s and Moraa’s families have clarified the nature of their relationship. Moraa’s family has denied claims that she was married to Vincent, despite reports indicating they were romantically involved.

Vincent’s Facebook profile listed him as single, but it is believed he was dating Moraa. Reports suggest that Moraa, who was based in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, USA, had traveled to Kenya to meet Vincent.

Sources claim she had recently separated from the father of her child and was allegedly planning to settle in Kenya with Vincent.

Investigations ongoing

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths of Vincent and Moraa.