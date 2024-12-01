Detectives have unearthed new details on a medic and his girlfriend who were found dead while holding their hands in bed in Kisii.

In the incident that is still under investigations, the medic identified as Vincent Nyambunde Bosire and Angela Moraa Ongeri, aged 28 had been missing in the days preceding the shocking discovery of their bodies.

It is suspected that the medic killed his lover before taking his own life while lying next to her and holding her hand.

Vincent was an intern at Kisii Training and Referral Hospital while Moraa was based in the US and was visiting family when tragedy struck.

Reports indicate further indicate that Vincent had been unwell and was admitted at KTRH where he received treatment and was discharged on Nov 26.

Family's frantic search for Vincent

According to family and friends, it is shortly after his discharge that his mobile phone went off.

Their lifeless bodies were discovered on Friday, November 29 in Vincent’s rented apartment that had been locked from the inside.

Moraa is believed to have died earlier than her lover as her body was more decomposed while Vincent’s was fresh.

Items recovered from the scene & preliminary investigations

Used syringes were also found next to the bed, leading investigators to believe that the duo may have died from a lethal injection, with investigations still underway to establish what happened.

A cousin to the deceased identified as Evans Nyambunde told the press that Vincent’s family became worried after failing to reach him on phone, necessitating a visit to his workplace where they were told that he was last seen on November 27.

When we inquired at the hospital, we were informed he had not reported to work since Wednesday (November 27).

The frantic search for the missing medic came to an end on Friday when his lifeless body was found in his apartment, along with that of Moraa.

The man and woman were holding each other when the bodies were found on bed, police said.

Moraa's family clears the air on claims of marriage

Moraa’s family has since appealed to the public to stop posting unverified information on their dead kin, noting that this is only adding to their pain as they come to terms with her death.

A relative to the deceased clarified that contrary to misleading information in some quarters, Moraa was not married as alleged.