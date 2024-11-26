The body of a Masinde Muliro University lecturer who had been missing since November 23, 2024, has been discovered in the Jordan River.

The lecturer, identified as Omuteche, had reportedly gone to his farm, but failed to return home, sparking a search that lasted several days.

Mysterious disappearance

On November 23, the late Omuteche, reportedly set out to collect sticks and other materials from his land in Ebulonga Location, Luanda Sub-County, near the Jordan River.

According to local chief Evans Ouya, he had gone to gather supplies for a cowshed repair project. When he did not return home by evening, his wife Jacqueline Omuteche, grew concerned and reported his disappearance to the Irumbi Police Post.

Local residents and authorities joined the search, with Ouya urging the community to help in locating the missing lecturer. However, despite the initial efforts, there were no signs of Omuteche in the area.

Discovery in River Jordan

The search for the missing lecturer took a tragic turn when divers discovered his body on the evening of November 26, 2024, in the Jordan River, about 15km from where he had been last seen.

The chief confirmed the discovery, stating that the body was found near an intersection where the river converges before flowing into River Yala.

Locals had raised concerns when they noticed a piece of wood from Omuteche’s farm floating in the river, which led them to suspect that he may have accidentally fallen into the water.

"We could see some fiddles already cut in his farm but one was lying in the flowing river waters. This raised suspicion that the late lecturer could have drowned, hence the family intensified the search efforts in the river before he was discovered for retrieval Monday afternoon," Chief Ouya stated. "

Investigation underway

After the discovery of Omuteche's body, local detectives took over the investigation to determine the cause of his death. Although the circumstances surrounding the drowning remain unclear, authorities are working to piece together the details of his final hours.

Omuteche's body was taken to the Itando Mission Hospital morgue, where an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause of death. Luanda detectives are currently investigating the incident further to rule out any foul play and clarify the circumstances surrounding the lecturer's tragic demise.

As investigations continue, the community is left grappling with the loss of a valued member. Omuteche’s contributions to education and the lives of many young people will be remembered fondly by those who knew him. The Masinde Muliro University lecturer’s sudden and tragic end has left his family, friends, and colleagues in mourning as they await further updates on the cause of his death.