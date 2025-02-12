Cabinet approves major changes at JKIA, Here’s what every traveller should know

The government has approved a comprehensive overhaul of operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to enhance passenger experience, streamline security processes, and solidify its position as a premier aviation hub in Africa.

At a Special Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, key reforms were approved, including the elimination of Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) requirements for all African citizens, easing intra-African travel.

The government also increased the duty-free goods threshold for Kenyan travellers from Sh50,000 to Sh250,000, making it easier for returning citizens to bring in more goods tax-free.

Security screening at JKIA will be enhanced through risk-based profiling, ensuring only flagged baggage undergoes manual inspection in a dedicated screening room, reducing unnecessary delays.

To improve passenger clearance, immigration booths and staff will be doubled, while E-Gates will be introduced to eliminate long queues at arrival and departure points.

Further accountability measures include the deployment of new monitoring technology to oversee airport staff and mandatory uniforms with visible name tags for all airport employees and retail concessionaires.

Infrastructure Upgrades

JKIA’s facilities will also undergo major modernisation, with the following improvements:

New baggage handling systems to reduce delays and mishandling.

Better stormwater drainage and improved access roads to prevent disruptions during heavy rains .

Installation of covered walkways for passenger convenience.

Enhanced air conditioning and clearer signage for improved wayfinding.

Stricter regulation of meet-and-greet services, ensuring only licensed facilitators operate within the airport.

These changes, which take immediate effect, aim to make JKIA more efficient, secure, and passenger-friendly, reinforcing Kenya’s commitment to world-class aviation standards.

Cabinet Approves Sh4.2 Trillion Budget for 2025/26

Beyond the airport reforms, the Cabinet also approved the 2025 Budget Policy Statement (BPS), setting Kenya’s budget at Sh4.2 trillion for the next financial year . Key allocations include:

Sh3.09 trillion for recurrent expenditure.

Sh725.1 billion for development.

Sh436.7 billion for county transfers.

Sh5 billion for the Contingency Fund.

The government will also increase county allocations to Sh474.87 billion, with additional funds from both national revenues and development partners.

Economic and Fiscal Strategy

The government’s economic blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year focuses on six key priorities:

Reducing the cost of living.

Eradicating hunger.

Creating jobs.

Expanding the tax base.

Improving foreign exchange balances.

Fostering inclusive economic growth.

To ensure fiscal stability, the government will implement tax reforms, close revenue loopholes, and strengthen public-private partnerships (PPPs) to attract private-sector investment.

Kenya Strengthens Global Ties

In a move to enhance international cooperation, the Cabinet approved:

Host country agreements with organizations such as Save the Children, Oxfam International, and Shelter Afrique Development Bank.

A tax agreement with Singapore to eliminate double taxation.

Kenya’s hosting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), reinforcing its role as a global aviation hub.