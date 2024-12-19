The Cabinet has sanctioned a comprehensive review and strengthening of Kenya’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system in a bid to enhance the country's competitiveness in global travel and tourism.

This decision comes amid growing concerns from stakeholders over the system’s impact on visa openness and its reflection in the recently released Africa Visa Openness Index.

The Africa Visa Openness Index ranked Kenya 46th in 2024 , a significant drop from 29th in 2023, highlighting a pressing need to address the challenges posed by the ETA system.

In a statement, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano announced plans for a multi-sectoral engagement scheduled for 7th January 2025 to review the ETA system in detail.

“We have scheduled a multi-sectoral engagement on 7th January 2025 to review and discuss the ETA in detail based on the concerns raised and the results of the Africa Visa Openness Index. I will keep all stakeholders updated until we improve the visa openness index,” Miano affirmed.

The review aims to address key stakeholder concerns, streamline processes for an increasing number of tourists, and realign Kenya’s immigration policies with the African Union’s vision of a borderless continent.

The ETA system, introduced by President William Ruto’s administration, was initially designed to simplify visa applications through an online platform, eliminating embassy visits.

However, the requirement for pre-travel documentation, including passport scans, travel itineraries, and financial proof, has been criticised for creating additional barriers to entry.

While the system has proven efficient in some areas, such as enhanced border security and revenue generation, its perceived rigidity has been seen as a setback to regional integration.

Notably, travellers from other African nations, except East African Community member states, are now required to obtain an ETA before travelling to Kenya.

The January 2025 engagement will bring together government agencies, private sector representatives, and international travel experts to explore possible reforms.

Stakeholders hope the review will lead to practical solutions that balance efficiency and inclusivity in travel.

Tourism and travel remain pivotal sectors for Kenya, contributing significantly to the economy.