Countries that still use death penalty and their execution methods

The death penalty remains a controversial issue worldwide. While many countries have abolished it, others continue to carry out executions for serious crimes.

The offences that lead to capital punishment vary depending on the laws and traditions of each country.

Some apply it to violent crimes like murder, while others include drug trafficking , terrorism, or even political dissent.

Countries That Still Use the Death Penalty and Their Execution Methods

1. China

Crimes Punishable by Death: Murder, drug trafficking, corruption, terrorism, treason, and economic crimes.

Execution Methods: Lethal injection and shooting.

China executes more people than any other country, though the exact number remains secret. Lethal injection has replaced shooting in many cases, but both methods are still used.

2. Iran

Crimes Punishable by Death: Murder, drug trafficking, rape, armed robbery, blasphemy, and homosexuality.

Execution Method: Hanging.

Iran frequently executes individuals for drug-related offences and violent crimes. Public executions are sometimes carried out as a warning to others.

3. Saudi Arabia

Crimes Punishable by Death: Murder, drug trafficking, terrorism, rape, armed robbery, apostasy, and adultery.

Execution Method: Beheading.

Saudi Arabia is known for carrying out executions in public. Beheadings are performed with a sword, following Islamic law.

4. United States

Crimes Punishable by Death: Murder with aggravating factors (such as killing law enforcement officers or multiple victims), terrorism, treason, and large-scale drug trafficking.

Execution Methods: Lethal injection, electrocution, firing squad, gas chamber, and hanging (in some states).

Not all U.S. states use the death penalty, and some have banned it altogether. Lethal injection is the most common method , but some states allow other methods if requested by the prisoner.

5. North Korea

Crimes Punishable by Death: Treason, espionage, political crimes, watching banned media, drug trafficking, and attempting to defect.

Execution Methods: Firing squad and hanging.

North Korea is highly secretive about its executions, but reports suggest that public executions are sometimes used as a warning to others.

6. Egypt

Crimes Punishable by Death: Terrorism, murder, rape, and drug trafficking.

Execution Method: Hanging.

Egypt mainly applies the death penalty for terrorism-related offences. Many executions follow mass trials, leading to international criticism.

7. Japan

Crimes Punishable by Death: Mass murder and extremely violent crimes.

Execution Method: Hanging.

Japan rarely carries out executions, but when it does, prisoners receive no prior warning. The execution is conducted in secret.

8. Pakistan

Crimes Punishable by Death: Murder, terrorism, blasphemy, rape, and drug trafficking.

Execution Method: Hanging.

Blasphemy laws in Pakistan have led to death sentences, though they are rarely carried out. The country has one of the highest numbers of prisoners on death row.

9. Iraq

Crimes Punishable by Death: Terrorism, murder, and kidnapping.

Execution Method: Hanging.

Iraq frequently executes individuals accused of terrorism-related offences. Many executions happen soon after trials, raising concerns about due process.

10. Somalia

Crimes Punishable by Death: Murder, terrorism, and treason.

Execution Method: Firing squad.

Executions in Somalia are often carried out publicly by firing squads, especially for crimes related to terrorism.

11. Vietnam

Crimes Punishable by Death: Drug Trafficking, Murder, Corruption (in extreme cases, Treason and Espionage, Terrorism

Execution Method: Vietnam previously used firing squads but switched to lethal injection in 2011.