CS Justin Muturi's absence from Cabinet meeting escalates tension with Ruto

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi was noticeably absent from a cabinet meeting held at the Kakamega State Lodge on Tuesday morning, sparking intense speculation about his future in President William Ruto’s government.

The meeting marked the first cabinet session of the year, attended by key government officials, including President Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Muturi’s absence has fueled rumours of growing disquiet within the government following his controversial remarks last week, where he criticised the state over the rising cases of abductions .

He also revealed that his son was abducted in the previous year, an admission that drew backlash from Ruto’s allies, some of whom have since threatened to impeach him.

Speculation Around Muturi’s Absence

While State House officials have remained tight-lipped on why Muturi missed the meeting, photos from the meeting confirmed that he was not in attendance.

However, it is unclear whether his absence was voluntary or if the Secretary excluded him from the Cabinet. Muturi, when contacted by the press, responded tersely via text, saying, “Please confirm from the Secretary to the Cabinet.”

His absence has sparked questions about whether President Ruto is considering removing Muturi from his post.

This follows murmurs of dissatisfaction within the Cabinet and accusations that Muturi’s recent remarks have undermined the government’s credibility.

Political Fallout

Muturi’s criticism of the government over abductions has placed him at odds with some of Ruto’s allies, who have interpreted his comments as a betrayal.

Despite threats of impeachment, Muturi dismissed his detractors, saying, “Bring it on. At my age, I’m not the kind of person to respond to fairly inexperienced politicians.”

The president has remained silent on the controversy, leaving observers to wonder whether Muturi’s absence is a precursor to a larger shake-up in the cabinet.

Analysts suggest that removing Muturi or other dissenting voices could have significant political ramifications for Ruto as he seeks to solidify his base ahead of the 2027 elections.

The controversy surrounding Muturi underscores broader concerns about governance and accountability within Ruto’s administration.

It also highlights the delicate balance the president must maintain to address internal dissent while preserving public confidence in his government.

For now, all eyes are on President Ruto to see how he will handle the growing tensions within his cabinet.