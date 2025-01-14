Details of how CS Muturi pleaded with Ruto after son's abduction

Justin Bedan Njoka Muturi, the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, has revealed a harrowing account of the abduction of his son, Leslie Muturi, in Nairobi on June 22, 2024.

The detailed statement recounts a series of tense events and failed attempts to secure help from senior government officials and security agencies.

According to the statement, the incident occurred at 9:29 PM when CS Muturi received a distressing call from Wairimu, Leslie's wife.

She informed him that Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje had alerted her that Leslie had been abducted a few minutes prior by armed, hooded individuals.

The kidnappers intercepted Leslie's car on Olengruone Avenue after he and friends had passed the Denis Pritt Road roundabout en route to a birthday party in Lavington.

Muturi immediately attempted to contact his son, but Leslie's phone was switched off.

At the time, the Cabinet Secretary was with a friend, Paul Muthoka, and decided to escalate the matter to Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome.

After being briefed, Koome promised to alert police stations and revert. Moments later, Hon. Mwenje, who was present at the scene, described the chilling details.

A white box Prado carrying armed men had blocked Leslie's car, opened the driver’s door, and abducted him.

A Fruitless Night of Seeking Help

Muturi contacted several senior officials, including the Principal Secretary for Interior, Raymond Omollo, and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohammed Amin, but received little support. Calls to the Director-General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Noordin Haji, went unanswered.

By midnight, police from Kilimani had obtained CCTV footage from Citizen TV, showing Leslie being driven off. The footage also captured the abduction vehicle and another car suspected to be trailing him.

The lack of clarity on whether the incident was a security operation or a robbery left Muturi deeply unsettled.

At 3:00 AM, he reached out to the President via WhatsApp and was later informed by a friend that ATPU (Anti-Terrorism Police Unit) vehicles matched the description of the abduction cars.

However, inquiries with Said Kiprotich Mohammed, the ATPU Director, revealed no ongoing operations.

A Morning of Desperation

By 8:15 AM the next day, James Onyango, Deputy DCI, assured Muturi of intensified search efforts. Shortly after, Muturi received information suggesting that his son was being held by NIS operatives.

Despite contacting multiple officials including Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who was then the CS for Interior, he received no resolution.

Muturi decided to visit the President directly at State House. Upon arrival, he waited for the President to finish discussions with senior MPs. The President was surprised to learn about the incident and initially dismissed it as improbable, joking about Leslie's involvement in Gen Z demonstrations.

However, after confirming the situation with Noordin Haji, the President ordered Leslie's immediate release. Within an hour, Leslie was home, safe, but deeply shaken.

This case has sparked debate among Kenyans, with many calling for accountability and transparency in the operations of security forces.