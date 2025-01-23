DPP's decision to revive Sarah Cohen murder case explained

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has officially directed that Sarah Kohen Wairimu be charged afresh with the murder of her husband, Tob Cohen, following new evidence in the case.

Wairimu is set to face charges of murder, contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

According to the DPP, evidence indicates that Wairimu was involved in the murder of the late Cohen on the night of 19th and 20th July 2019 in the Lower Kabete area of Nairobi County.

The DPP’s decision follows a thorough review of new material provided by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). The statement noted,

The DPP is satisfied that Ms Wairimu was involved in the death of Tob Cohen.

Termination of inquest

Before this development, the case had been under an inquest, which has now been terminated.

The DPP made a formal application for the inquest to be concluded, citing the availability of fresh and compelling evidence. This application was granted, paving the way for the murder charges.

Wairimu was arrested on January 23, 2025, a development that the DPP attributed to the receipt of the new material by the DCI.

Commitment to justice

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions emphasised its commitment to upholding justice and the rule of law in this case.

The Office remains committed to executing its mandate as per the rule of law, with due regard to public interest, administration of justice, and prevention of abuse of legal process.

The case of Tob Cohen, a prominent businessman, garnered widespread public interest since his mysterious disappearance in July 2019 and the subsequent discovery of his body in a septic tank at his Nairobi home.

The recent developments stem from former DPP Noordin Haji's 2022 decision to drop the murder trial. At the time, Haji suggested the case be handled as an inquest to resolve the inconsistencies that had complicated the matter.



Initially, Sarah Wairimu and her co-accused, Peter Karanja, were charged with the murder of Tob Cohen, alleged to have occurred between July 19 and July 20, 2019.