DRC conflict history: Why KDF left & Kenya’s role in Africa’s longest dispute

The conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is one of the most complex and longest-running conflicts in Africa, involving ethnic tensions, foreign interventions, and struggles over natural resources.

History and timeline of the conflict

Belgian Colonial Rule (1885–1960)

The DRC (then the Belgian Congo) experienced severe exploitation under Belgian rule, with little preparation for independence.

Independence and Instability (1960–1965): Congo gained independence in 1960, but political instability quickly followed. A secessionist movement in Katanga and a coup by Mobutu Sese Seko in 1965 led to a dictatorship that lasted until 1997.

Rwandan Genocide and its Aftermath (1994–1996)

The 1994 Rwandan genocide saw over 2 million Rwandan Hutus (including genocidaires) fleeing to eastern DRC, destabilising the region and drawing in neighbouring countries.

Rwanda and Uganda backed a rebel group led by Laurent-Désiré Kabila to overthrow Mobutu.

Mobutu was ousted in 1997, and Kabila became president, renaming the country the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

After Kabila distanced himself from his former Rwandan and Ugandan allies, they supported new rebel groups against him.

This war, often called "Africa's World War," involved nine countries and dozens of militias.

Kabila was assassinated in 2001, and his son, Joseph Kabila, took over, leading peace talks.

A peace deal was signed in 2003, but violence continued in the east due to militias and foreign interventions.

CNDP Rebellion (2006–2009)

Laurent Nkunda’s National Congress for the Defense of the People (CNDP), backed by Rwanda, fought against the DRC government. Nkunda was later arrested, but CNDP fighters were integrated into the army.

M23 Rebellion (2012–2013, 2021–Present)

Former CNDP members, unhappy with their integration, formed the M23 rebel group, which briefly captured Goma in 2012. The group resurged in 2021 and continues fighting against the government today.

Rise of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF)

The Ugandan Islamist rebel group ADF has been responsible for massacres and attacks in eastern DRC.

Kenya's involvement

Kenya's involvement in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) conflict has primarily been through diplomatic efforts, mediation, and military intervention under the East African Community (EAC). Below is a breakdown of Kenya’s role in the crisis.

Kenya has played a major role in facilitating peace talks between the DRC government and armed groups.

Nairobi Peace Process (2022–2023)

Kenya, under former President Uhuru Kenyatta, led diplomatic efforts to broker peace in the DRC.

The process, initiated by the East African Community (EAC), aimed to bring together rebel groups, including the M23, and DRC government representatives.

Several rounds of talks were held in Nairobi, but the conflict continued despite agreements.

Unlike Rwanda and Uganda, which have been accused of backing various rebel groups, Kenya has positioned itself as a neutral peace broker.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was appointed the EAC’s peace envoy for the DRC, continuing efforts to stabilise the region.

Kenya deployed troops to the DRC in 2022 as part of a regional effort to stabilise the country.

East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) (2022–2023)

In response to renewed M23 rebel offensives, the EAC formed a regional military force, with Kenya playing a leading role.

The Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) were deployed in November 2022 to Goma and key strategic areas in eastern DRC.

The force aimed to oversee the withdrawal of M23 fighters and support peace efforts.

However, the mission faced challenges, including accusations that the EACRF was ineffective in stopping the rebels.

Withdrawal of Kenyan Troops (2023–2024)

In late 2023, the DRC government opted not to renew the EACRF’s mandate, citing dissatisfaction with its impact.

Kenya and other EAC members gradually withdrew their troops, and the DRC turned to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for military assistance instead.

Attack on Kenyan Embassy in DRC

On January 28, 2025, violent protests erupted in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), targeting multiple embassies, including those of Kenya, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United States, Rwanda, Uganda, and the United Nations.

The demonstrators expressed their anger over the recent offensive by the M23 rebel group in eastern DRC, particularly the capture of Goma, a significant city in the region.