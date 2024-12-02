Elias Njeru, a pastor with the Jesus Compassion Ministry (JCM) in Nakuru, recently made headlines after being accused of allegedly stabbing businesswoman Florence Wanjiku.

Amidst the ongoing controversy, Njeru has come forward with details about his personal life, including his marriage and the circumstances surrounding his relationship with Wanjiku.

Marriage to first wife

Speaking in an interview on Metha Ya Kagoni show, Njeru shared that he has been married for 12 years to Wairimu, his first wife, who lives in Nairobi. The couple has three children together.

The businessman revealed that he met Wairimu when they were teenagers in the village. Their relationship deepened when they both attended Kenyatta University, where they began living together.

Wairimu and I met when she was in class seven. We used to greet each other, and I would often tell her that she was a great woman. We started living together while at KU and ran a business together. Things were going well, and we have now been together for 12 years. We have not had any significant issues during this time, and our marriage has been solid. We are planning to have a formal wedding next year.

Second marriage with Florence Wanjiku

Njeru also revealed that he has a second wife Florence who lives in Nakuru. He explained that he met her during their business dealings, and their relationship led to the birth of a child.

The pastor however, emphasised that having a second family was not a result of marital problems with his first wife, Wairimu.

Getting another family does not mean I had issues with my wife. We were doing business together, and during that time, we ended up having a child. I have always prayed to God to be in my children’s lives, which is why I decided to take care of Florence and our child. That’s how I found myself involved in that situation.

How Njeru's wife discovered his secret

Njeru admitted that he kept his second family hidden from his first wife for almost two years. He said his intention was to focus on raising his child with Florence and to ensure that he could be a present father.

I didn’t want Wairimu to know about this early on because I wanted to be fully involved in my child’s life. I was buying time.

The situation changed dramatically when Florence reached out to Wairimu on July 19 this year, using contact information provided by one of Njeru’s close friends.

This phone call led to an emotional confrontation. Njeru described how he came home to find Wairimu crying and eventually told her the truth.

Florence called Wairimu after getting the number from my friend. When I came home, I found her crying. She showed me the number, and I admitted everything. She was very disappointed.

Wairimu’s support

Despite the betrayal and public scandal, Njeru spoke about Wairimu’s strength and resilience. He revealed that she has been a supportive partner through this difficult time.



“Wairimu is doing well now and has been my number one support. She prayed for me and has been following up on everything,” Njeru shared.

He also mentioned that he had apologised to her for his actions and promised that it would not happen again.