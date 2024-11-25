Nakuru-based pastor arrested in connection with attack on wife

A suspect in the attempted murder of Florence Wanjiku Gichohi, 33, has surrendered to police in Nakuru.

Pastor Elias Mutugi Njeru, accused of a vicious assault on his wife, turned himself in on Monday, November 25, 2024, at Nakuru Police Station according to a statement by the National Police Service.

He was accompanied by his lawyer from Gakuhi Chege and Associates Advocates.

The suspect, who appeared in good health, was immediately re-arrested and placed in custody. Police have confirmed that he will be transferred to Menengai Police Station, where the case was initially reported.

Rights groups and leaders condemn the attack

The incident has sparked outrage, with women leaders and human rights groups calling for swift justice.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru condemned the act, emphasising the need to end gender-based violence.

I wish to condemn the tragic incident in Nakuru, where a man attacked his wife over a domestic dispute. Whatever the disagreement, we should never resort to violence. Gender-based violence has no place in our society.



I call on investigative authorities to apprehend the perpetrator and ensure justice is served. I also pray for Shiku’s healing and quick recovery.

Similarly, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wa Muchomba expressed her dismay, citing the increasing violence against women.

The inhuman attack only shows the extent to which perpetrators can go in rage against defenceless women. Shiku is part of a long list of women under attack.



This calls for serious police response to such cases and bringing the offenders to book. Objectification of women as tools of violence must stop.

Survivor speaks from hospital

Speaking from her hospital bed, Florence Wanjiku, a mother of two, recounted the harrowing ordeal. She revealed that she had met Pastor Njeru at an entertainment spot to discuss personal and business matters.

We met, and the conversation was smooth. We discussed business-related issues and other matters. We came to an agreement, and then I proceeded home. He followed me home, and when I was at the gate, he came attacking me.

The pastor allegedly pulled her from her car, assaulted her, and stabbed her multiple times. In the process, she lost several fingers while trying to defend herself.

Post-attack incident