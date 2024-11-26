New CCTV footage reveals full timeline of Florence Wanjiku's stabbing incident

CCTV footage has surfaced, revealing details of an incident where businessman Elias Njeru allegedly stabbed Florence Wanjiku 18 times.



The footage captures events from the moment Wanjiku left the parking lot of an apartment block on Thursday night until the following morning.

At 11:19 p.m., Wanjiku is seen leaving the apartment in her Toyota Probox. Ten minutes later, Njeru arrives in his Toyota Prado and speaks briefly with the night guard.



Wanjiku returns at 11:32 p.m., parking next to Njeru’s vehicle. Moments later, she reverses her car and hits Njeru’s Prado twice, prompting him to confront her.

In an attempt to reverse again, Wanjiku’s car collides with a wall. The night guard rushes to assist, trying to open the co-driver’s door.



At 11:35 p.m., Njeru moves to his Prado, places something in the boot, and drives away. CCTV footage shows what appear to be stains on his shirt.

Suspicious activity unfolds

Njeru returns to the scene at 11:40 p.m., parking near Wanjiku’s car before crossing the road to engage with a group of people. At 11:43 p.m., the night guard is seen driving Wanjiku to a hospital in another vehicle.

Later, at 1:03 a.m. on Friday, Njeru is captured walking back to the apartment block. At 2:16 a.m., he returns, inspects Wanjiku’s car, and remains in the area until morning.

At 5:00 a.m., Njeru is seen speaking with the night guard, who subsequently moves three vehicles from the parking lot. By 8:00 a.m., Njeru parks Wanjiku’s car in the basement.

Legal action and ongoing investigations

Elias Njeru surrendered to the authorities on Monday after being in hiding for two days. He was arraigned in court and released on a Sh200,000 cash bail. The case is set for mention on December 9, 2024.