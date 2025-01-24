Everything to know about the KCSE July series - Eligibility, fees, timelines, grading

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has unveiled a new Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) July series starting in 2025.

This announcement marks a significant shift in the administration of national examinations, offering more flexibility to specific groups of candidates. Below are the key details and guidelines for this new development.

Registration timeline and process

The registration period for the 2025 KCSE July series begins on Monday, 27th January, 2025, and ends on Friday, 21st February, 2025.

Registration will be conducted through County Directors of Education (CDEs) at county headquarters via the KNEC registration portal.

Prospective candidates are required to present themselves at their respective county headquarters during the registration period to complete the process. The registration fee of Sh7,200 is mandatory and must be paid via E-Citizen.

KNEC emphasised the importance of adhering to the deadlines, stating that there will be NO provision for late registration of candidates once the portal is closed.

Eligibility criteria

The July series is tailored for specific categories of candidates, including:

Repeaters: Those who have previously sat for the KCSE examination and wish to improve their grades.



They can register as either full repeaters (seven or more subjects) or partial repeaters (fewer than seven subjects).

Candidates unable to sit the KCSE due to unforeseen circumstances: This includes individuals who missed their examination due to reasons like illness.

Adult learners: Those not in regular schools but can prove they hold the requisite primary education qualifications.

It is important to note that learners in regular schools sitting the KCSE for the first time are not eligible to register for the July series.

Required documents for registration

To complete the registration, candidates must present:

A statutory identification document (National ID card, Birth Certificate, or Passport). A Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) certificate. A KCSE result slip or certificate for repeaters. A soft copy of a passport-sized photograph (300 x 300 pixels).

Additionally, candidates must ensure their details—such as name spelling, gender, date of birth, and subjects registered—are accurate to avoid complications.

Exam administration and timetable

The July series examinations will be conducted at County headquarters.



Practical and theory papers will take place between 1st July and 1st August 2025, while projects for subjects like Art and Design, Agriculture, and Computer Studies will be administered from January to July 2025 at sub-county levels.

KNEC clarified that candidates will only be admitted to examination centres upon providing proof of eligibility, including a valid identification document.

"All July series candidates registering for subjects with a project component must provide details of the sub-county where they will undertake their projects," KNEC outlined.

Grading and certification

The grading and certification process for the July series will align with existing KCSE regulations.

Candidates who repeat seven or more subjects will receive a full KCSE certificate, while those repeating fewer subjects will receive a result slip for the subjects taken.