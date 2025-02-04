Gachagua: Why I rejected Ruto's Sh2 billion offer to resign [VIDEO]

In a recent revelation, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua disclosed that President William Ruto offered him Sh2 billion to resign and avoid impeachment.

During an interview with radio presenters from Western region, Gachagua recounted the president's proposal.

The president told me just resign and I will give you Sh2 billion so that you can go home, rest, do your own things, have security, receive a salary and even run for office again in future.

Gachagua expressed scepticism about the offer, questioning the sincerity of someone he believed was plotting against him.

I asked myself can someone plotting against you truly offer you a solution for how to live? If you see someone planning bad things for you, the path they suggest is the one you should avoid.

This disclosure sheds light on the strained relationship between Gachagua and President Ruto, which culminated in Gachagua's impeachment in October 2024.

The former deputy president was removed from office following allegations of corruption, ethnic discrimination, and contradicting government policies.

He pleaded not guilty during the impeachment proceedings , describing the charges as politically motivated.

Gachagua's decision to reject the resignation offer and face the impeachment process head-on was seen as a strategic move to avoid being labelled a coward.

His aide, Ngunjiri Wambugu, noted during a previous interview that resigning would have exposed Gachagua to such a tag.

Following his impeachment, Gachagua accused President Ruto of orchestrating his removal and alleged attempts on his life.

He claimed that government agents had tried to poison him on two separate occasions and held the president responsible for any harm that might befall him.

The fallout between the two leaders has had significant political implications, particularly in the Mt Kenya region, where Gachagua has garnered substantial support.