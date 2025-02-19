Geoffrey Mosiria: What Babu Owino must learn before becoming governor

Nairobi Chief Environment Officer Geoffrey Mosiria has weighed in on Babu Owino’s political future, advising the Embakasi East MP to seek mentorship if he hopes to make a serious gubernatorial bid in 2027.



Speaking during an interview on Pulse Let’s Talk, Mosiria emphasised that Babu still has a lot to learn before he is ready for the country’s top job.

During the conversation with host Amos Robi, Mosiria was categorical that Babu Owino requires further political grooming.

Babu still needs to be mentored. Babu needs to actually stick to Baba so that he can get mentorship from Baba.



He insisted that the Embakasi East Lawmaker should align himself closely with seasoned politicians to refine his leadership approach.

According to Mosiria, political mentorship is crucial for Babu Owino if he intends to make a successful transition from his current parliamentary role to the presidency.



He reiterated that without proper guidance, the MP’s journey to higher political office could face significant hurdles.

Referencing DJ Evolve case as a learning experience

Mosiria referenced Babu Owino’s past controversies, particularly the high-profile case involving DJ Evolve, as evidence that the legislator still has room to grow politically and personally.

Because if you follow his story to the case of DJ Evolve, it clearly shows that Babu is still young.

The DJ Evolve incident, which saw Babu Owino implicated in a shooting at a nightclub in 2020, remains a talking point in discussions about his leadership maturity.



While the MP has made efforts to support DJ Evolve’s recovery , the case has been a defining moment in his career and has shaped public perception about him.

Mosiria offers to mentor Babu Owino

Interestingly, Mosiria suggested that if Babu is open to guidance, he himself would be willing to take on the role of mentor.

Or even me, I can mentor him because I'm mature enough now, because me, I do my things maturely.

The Chief Environment Officer stressed that political maturity is an essential quality for any leader seeking higher office.

Actually, he should look for me to take him through some classes so that 2032, he can be qualified enough now to run for the seat.

Drawing from shared experiences in student leadership

Mosiria’s insights are informed by his past interactions with Babu Owino during their time in student leadership.



Both leaders were part of the University of Nairobi’s Student Organisation of Nairobi University (SONU), where Babu served as chairman.



According to Mosiria, his experience working alongside the MP during their university days has given him a clear understanding of Babu’s leadership traits.

But for now, I know him the way I see him, back in SONU, because we even served him in the same government in SONU. And what I can tell is that he still needs mentorship.

