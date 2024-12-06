Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

Sakaja breaksdown Sh800M spending after controversial report

06 December 2024 at 6:44
According to the Controller of Budget, Sakaja was among the governors who spent nothing on development in their counties
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has refuted claims in a recent report by the Controller of Budget (CoB), which alleged that the Nairobi City County spent no money on development during the first quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year.

The governor provided a detailed breakdown of projects funded between July and November 2024, amounting to over Ksh 844 million.

Exchequer delays and alternative funding

Governor Sakaja explained that delays in disbursement from the National Treasury hindered operations during the first two months of the financial year.

Counties did not receive exchequer releases from the National Treasury during the first two months of the first quarter. The first disbursement was only received on the 23rd of September.

Despite these challenges, the county utilised its own revenue streams to sustain operations, pay salaries, and fund maintenance.

Controller of Budget Margret Nyakang'o

READ: Margaret Nyakango's Biography: Age, career, net worth, why she was arrested in Mombasa

Development expenditure overview

The county administration reported spending Sh844,184,929 on various development projects, including markets, sports facilities, road maintenance, emergency services, and solid waste management.

The governor emphasised that payments were made in phases, tied to the progress of individual projects.

It is important to note that the report is about payments made. Development payments are made at different stages of project implementation, once contractors have raised certificates.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in his office

READ: Sakaja sues X activist & Standard Group for Sh100 million

Key projects undertaken by Governor Sakaja

Markets development

  1. Construction of Jujo Market: Sh26.1 million

  2. Construction of Mutuini Market in Mutuini Ward: Sh66.9 million

  3. Boundary wall, gatehouse, and parking at Safe House: Sh12.8 million

Sports facilities

  1. Rehabilitation of Mwiki Sports Ground: Sh27.1 million

  2. Renovation of Joe Kadenge Artificial Turf: Sh42 million

  3. Completion of Woodley Stadium: Sh45.8 million

  4. Playground construction in Umoja 1 Ward: Sh7.7 million

Emergency Services and Infrastructure

  1. Procurement of fire engines: Sh18.9 million

  2. Renovation of City Hall: Sh14.4 million

  3. Public lighting and works: Sh104.5 million

  4. Purchase of solid waste equipment: Sh216.6 million

  5. Construction of Gikomba Fire Station (Phase I): Sh30 million

Road Rehabilitation and Maintenance

  1. Rehabilitation of Lot 14 Roads in Eastleigh: Sh35.6 million

  2. Maintenance of Accra and Latema Roads in the CBD: Sh29.8 million

  3. Maintenance of Ronald Ngala Street: Sh17.9 million

  4. Maintenance of River Road: Sh16.7 million

Governor Sakaja reiterated his administration's dedication to improving Nairobi's infrastructure and services.

Local
Next Article