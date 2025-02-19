Gov't adopts new strategy to save Ruto from embarrassment

The government has adopted a new approach to protect President William Ruto from public embarrassment linked to stalled or underfunded projects.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has criticised Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) and Principal Secretaries (PSs) for inviting the president to launch projects that have no guaranteed funding or clear timelines for completion .

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday, February 18, during a meeting with Meru leaders, Kindiki stressed that Ruto should no longer be placed in situations where he is seen commissioning projects that later stall, fueling public scepticism.

"Properly briefing the president on a project he's going to inspect or launch is critical in shielding him from embarrassment and criticism," Kindiki said.

CSs and PSs sometimes embarrass the president by inviting him to events knowing well that the project isn’t fully funded.

To address this, Kindiki vowed to personally inspect some projects before the president is invited, ensuring they are either completed or fully funded.

"If something gets stuck, the embarrassment comes to me, not the president. By the time he arrives, we are sure it's either a completed project or fully funded with an end-to-end solution," he explained.

A Shift from the Past Approach

This change comes amid increasing criticism that Ruto has, in the past, launched projects purely for public relations.

One of the most vocal critics has been Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who has, on multiple occasions, accused the government of launching roads and other infrastructure projects for show , only for tractors and workers to disappear from the sites once the cameras leave.

"We cannot be launching roads that don’t exist," Gachagua has said in several interviews, calling out the trend where projects are showcased as government achievements while in reality, little to no work is done on the ground.

Gachagua’s remarks have resonated with many Kenyans who have witnessed multiple stalled projects, raising concerns that Ruto’s government is more focused on optics than real development.

Isiolo-Mandera Road: A Test for the New Strategy

One of the key projects under this renewed focus is the Isiolo-Mandera road, which faced scepticism when President Ruto announced it during his North Eastern tour earlier this month.

Critics questioned whether the project was genuinely underway or just another grand political promise.

However, Kindiki confirmed that 11 contractors are actively working on different sections and that some parts of the road have already been tarmacked.

The project is expected to be completed within the next two and a half years.

"There are 11 contractors on the ground as we speak, each working on a stretch of over 100 miles, and some sections are already 40-50% tarmacked," Kindiki stated.

He dismissed sceptics, emphasising that the road would open up economic opportunities in the region.

People making fun of these projects don’t even know where these areas are. But when 2027 comes, and we go to account, we’ll drive along that road from Mandera to Isiolo, that’s how you open up that part of the country.

Ruto’s Troubled History with Project Launches

President Ruto has faced repeated backlash over launching projects that later stalled .

Just last month, while in Kisii, he lashed out at contractors for failing to deliver on a government-funded cancer centre. .

"You have been paid all the money required. There’s no reason why this project isn’t progressing," Ruto said, issuing a final warning to contractors. He threatened to terminate contracts for those failing to meet deadlines.

Gachagua’s criticism has added to the pressure on Ruto’s administration, with many questioning the effectiveness of his government’s development agenda.

Last year, former Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen blamed the stalling of road projects across the country on insufficient funding over the past nine years, further fueling public scepticism.

As 2027 approaches, Ruto’s team is working to shift this narrative, ensuring that the president is only associated with successful, well-funded projects.