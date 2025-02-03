Gunmen abduct 5 chiefs days before Ruto's planned visit

Security concerns have intensified in Mandera County following the abduction of five local chiefs by suspected Al-Shabaab militants.

The incident, which occurred in Elwak, Mandera County near the Kenya-Somalia border, comes just days before President William Ruto’s scheduled visit to the region.

According to Mandera South police commander Julius Njeru, the chiefs were travelling for duty in a car when they were taken between Bamba Owla and Ires Suki.

They were supposed to attend an administrative meeting when armed militants ambushed them, taking them to an undisclosed location.

Security forces have since launched a search and rescue operation.

Details of Ruto’s planned visit to Mandera

President Ruto is set to embark on a week-long tour of North Eastern Kenya, commencing on Tuesday, February 6, 2025.

This visit will cover the counties of Mandera, Garissa, and Wajir, marking Ruto's first major engagement in the region since taking office.

The tour is anticipated to focus on launching and inspecting various development initiatives aimed at addressing long-standing issues in this historically marginalised area.

He is also expected to hold a Cabinet meeting and open UDA offices in the region.

Divisions emerge about Ruto’s planned visit

However, beyond security, political divisions are emerging, with leaders from the United Democratic Movement (UDM) party, led by Senator Ali Roba, raising concerns over what they see as political opportunism tied to the visit.

Senator Ali Roba, the former Governor of Mandera and leader of UDM criticised what he termed as “political theatrics” surrounding the opening of a UDA office in Mandera ahead of the President’s visit.

In a strongly worded statement, Roba questioned the sudden emergence of politicians claiming loyalty to UDA, stating:

If the group of political rejects and opportunists at today’s UDA office opening rally in mandera truly cared about the party, where were they for the past two and a half years when UDA had no offices in Mandera? Why now? Their sudden appearance, conveniently timed with the President’s visit, is nothing more than political theatrics—an attempt to feign loyalty when the cameras are rolling.

Senator Ali Roba stated that the President would visit and leave in a few days, questioning what would follow after his departure. He argued that a rushed and poorly planned initiative was unlikely to last.

According to him, if those involved genuinely had the party’s best interests at heart, they should have prioritised organising a united and dignified welcome for the President rather than creating divisions by pitting sister parties against each other.

Prominent lawyer and political commentator Ahmednasir Abdullahi also weighed in, emphasising the need for unity among North Eastern leaders and asserting UDM’s dominant role in the region’s politics.

He urged leaders to rally behind UDM instead of engaging in what he called “political hawking.”

As William Ruto visits Northern Kenya this coming week and the agenda and promises of his government are laid on the table, with 2027 in sharp focus, it's imperative that the people and their leaders show unity of purpose and speak with one voice under the UDM umbrella/leadership.

Ahmednasir Abdullahi stated that it was not the time for political opportunists to draw attention to themselves by pretending to have a close relationship with the President.

He emphasised that, despite his and President Ruto’s long-term commitment to UDA, political decorum and strategic thinking demanded that UDM be given space in Northern Kenya.

He insisted that during the President’s visit, both UDA and ODM should take a secondary role to UDM.