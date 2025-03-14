High Court rules on Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has suffered a setback after the High Court upheld the Senate’s decision to remove her from office.

In a ruling delivered on March 14, a three-judge bench stated that the Senate acted within the confines of the Constitution during Mwangaza’s impeachment process.

The court dismissed her claims that the proceedings were chaotic and unfair, ruling that she had failed to provide sufficient evidence to substantiate these allegations.

Mwangaza, who was ousted after Meru Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) impeached her for the second time in less than two years, had moved to the High Court to challenge the Senate’s verdict.

She argued that the process was politically motivated and tainted with irregularities. However, the court found no merit in her arguments.

The ruling paves the way for Deputy Governor Isaac Mutuma to take the reigns of the county unless Mwangaza opts to escalate the matter to the Court of Appeal.

Meanwhile, Deputy Governor is expected to take charge in an acting capacity until the electoral process is initiated.

Meru Deputy Governor Profile

Isaac Mutuma M’Ethingia has been serving as the Deputy Governor of Meru County since August 2022. His career spans both public service and religious leadership, with experience in law enforcement and community engagement.

Before assuming his role in county government, M’Ethingia served as a Senior Officer in the Kenya Prisons Service. Additionally, he has a background in religious leadership, having been a Reverend in the Methodist Churches of Kenya.

M’Ethingia’s leadership journey was influenced by his late father, who served as Chairman of both the Meru and Kenya Council of Elders for many years.

His father’s leadership is credited with shaping his approach to governance and community service.

Academically, M’Ethingia holds a Higher Diploma in Forensic Psychology and Criminology from the Kenya Institute of Studies in Criminal Justice.

He also earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology from Kenya Methodist University (KeMU).

Currently, he is furthering his studies by pursuing a Master’s Degree in Governance and Ethics at Mount Kenya University.

M’Ethingia is known for advocating women’s leadership and empowerment, particularly within the traditionally patriarchal Meru community. His stance on gender inclusivity has been a notable aspect of his public engagements.