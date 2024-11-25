A 22-year-old domestic worker is fighting for her life at Kenyatta National Hospital after reportedly jumping from the fourth floor of Jumuira Heights in Nairobi.

The incident, which occurred on November 18, has drawn attention to allegations of severe abuse by her employer.

Desperate escape

Shanny Atieno, employed for less than two months, said a violent altercation with her employer forced her to jump from the building in a desperate attempt to escape.

According to a report by Citizen TV, Atieno was found in the apartment's basement, critically injured, after the fall.

In her account, she alleged months of abuse by her employer, including beatings with various household items such as cooking sticks, dining chairs, and rollers. Atieno claimed her employer had previously threatened her life, saying no one would find her if she were killed.

Chilling threats & past incidents

According to Atieno's sister, the employer, identified as Lavender Akinyi Ojilo, warned the househelp of her capability to harm her without consequences.

She told Shanny that she had employed several nannies before, and some are untraceable. She said this wouldn’t be a hard case.

The victim reportedly suffered extensive injuries, including a spinal fracture, a broken leg, and bruises covering her body. Medical records revealed a history of treatment for head injuries earlier in November, with doctors confirming that her injuries were consistent with severe physical assault.

Employer's criminal history under scrutiny

According to police records, the employer, Lavender, has a history of criminal allegations. She was linked to burglary and theft incidents in Kileleshwa in 2018 and 2019. Earlier this year, she was arrested in connection with two house break-ins and thefts reported in April.

The victim's family has urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, dismissing claims that Atieno’s actions were a result of depression.

Calls for accountability

As investigations continue, Atieno remains in critical condition, with doctors working tirelessly to stabilise her injuries.

The case highlights the widespread abuse faced by domestic workers in Kenya and other countries. Many of these workers endure harsh treatment, physical and emotional abuse, and have little or no legal support.