How China-Africa AI collaboration is shaping the future of innovation

Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a significant area of collaboration between China and Africa, with the continent’s growing tech ecosystem and youthful, tech-savvy population aligning well with China’s expertise and investment capacity.

A researcher at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology says Africa should leverage its links with China to build on technology brought about by AI.

Mr. Lawrence Nderu, a research fellow in the Department of Computing at JKUAT, highlighted China’s growing role in transforming AI.

Speaking ahead of the annual meetings of China’s National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference—known as the Two Sessions—Nderu pointed to the development of DeepSeek as proof that AI solutions can be built with fewer computing resources.

This, he noted, has instilled confidence in the Global South, where limited computing power has long been a barrier to AI adoption. By leveraging such advancements, Africa has the potential to harness AI for meaningful solutions, Nderu told the China Daily.

He expressed hope that the Two Sessions would pave the way for deeper collaboration between Chinese and African scientists, particularly in developing AI solutions that account for Africa’s constrained computing infrastructure.

“AI has vast potential to revolutionise sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, climate action and security,” Nderu said.

In education, the official pointed out that AI can support personalised learning, aid teachers in lesson planning.

Addressing Africa’s persistent corruption challenges, Nderu highlighted AI’s ability to track financial irregularities, enabling institutions like tax authorities and banks to detect money laundering, fraud and tax evasion.

“AI’s capacity to process massive datasets can help uncover corruption schemes that were previously undetectable,” said Nderu

Given China’s strong manufacturing base, which increasingly integrates AI, Nderu underscored the importance of technology transfer to Africa.

He noted that DeepSeek’s success has intensified global competition in AI, particularly with the U.S. tech sector. This competition, he argued, benefits Africa by proving that high-level AI development is achievable despite limited computing resources.

While many might expect China and the U.S. to collaborate in AI, their growing rivalry suggests otherwise.

The U.S. has been imposing export sanctions on China to maintain its lead in AI technology, including restrictions on high-bandwidth memory and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

These measures highlight the geopolitical stakes in AI development, with Africa poised to benefit from strategic partnerships in the field.

However, Nderu said despite the importation controls, the Asian powerhouse continues to make progress as a big investor.

"China has shown that they can think differently and create real solutions that have an impact and are efficient," he said.

For Africa to catch up with the rest of the world on AI development, he urged universities across the continent to ensure that they equip the youth with highly technical and knowledge skills.

"Here at the university, we have a policy to try and make sure that AI is recognized as a tool that we can use to improve our productivity whether it is in the office operations, research level, or supporting students," he said.