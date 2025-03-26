IEBC chairperson interviews close, here’s what happens next

The interviews for the position of Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officially concluded on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the reconstitution of the electoral body in preparation for the 2027 General Election.

The candidates vying to succeed the late Wafula Chebukati include Abdulqadir Lorot Ramadhan, former Judiciary Registrar Anne Amadi, ex- Constitution Implementation Commission chair Charles Nyachae, Chrisphine Otieno Owiye, Duncan Oburu Ojwang, Francis Kakai Kissinger, Joy Brenda Masinde-Mdivo, Lillian Wanjiku Manegene, Robert Akumu Asembo, Rollince Choge, and Saul Simiyu Wasilwa.

Next Steps and Timelines for the Appointment Process

Following the completion of the interviews, the IEBC Selection Panel is set to begin the interview process for 105 applicants who are competing for six vacant commissioner positions.

These interviews will begin on Thursday and are expected to continue until April 24, 2025.

The IEBC Selection Panel has up to seven days after the conclusion of the interviews to submit two names for the Chairperson role and nine names for the Commissioner positions to President William Ruto.

Presidential Nomination

Once the President receives the names, he will have seven days to nominate one candidate for Chairperson and six nominees for Commissioner roles. The list will then be forwarded to the National Assembly for vetting.

Parliamentary Vetting and Appointment

The National Assembly will review the nominees’ qualifications, integrity, and suitability for office.

Under the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, Parliament has up to 21 days to complete this process.

If the National Assembly approves the nominees, the President is required to formally appoint them within seven days through a Gazette Notice.

In the event that a nominee is rejected, the President must submit an alternative name from the initial shortlist.

Once the appointments are confirmed, the new IEBC Chairperson and Commissioners will be sworn into office, completing the reconstitution of the Commission.

Focus on Election Readiness and Youth Participation

As the IEBC undergoes reconstitution, the focus now shifts to the preparedness of young voters ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kenya has a total population of bout 13 million Kenyans between the ages of 18 to 35.

A key factor in ensuring a smooth electoral process is ensuring that young Kenyans are equipped with National Identity Cards (IDs), which are mandatory for voter registration.

The reconstitution of the electoral body comes at a time when many young Kenyans are reaching the age of 18 and will need to secure their IDs to register as voters.

Kenya's young population has also come of age and is very active in contributing to the political discourse of the country

President Ruto recently issued directives to abolish fees for new ID applications and renewals .

This policy change will ease the process for young people to obtain these important documents.

The president has also scrapped additional vetting procedures that had previously delayed ID issuance for border communities, ensuring faster documentation for marginalised groups.