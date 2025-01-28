Inside Ruto’s power talks with Trump’s administration

President William Ruto has revealed details of a phone call with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which they discussed key bilateral and regional issues.

The conversation focused on strengthening economic ties and bolstering regional and global peace initiatives.

Strategic Trade Partnership

President Ruto emphasised the importance of finalising the Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP) between Kenya and the United States.

The agreement aims to foster increased investment and sustainable economic growth by leveraging existing economic opportunities between the two nations.

“We discussed the need to conclude the STIP agreement that seeks to increase investment and promote inclusive economic growth,” President Ruto stated.

Haiti Multinational Security Support Mission

The leaders also addressed the United Nations-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti.

Kenya has taken a leadership role in the mission, and both sides expressed commitment to ensuring its success. They agreed on a joint strategy to ensure the mission effectively serves its purpose.

In a statement, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce reiterated Secretary Rubio's appreciation for Kenya’s leadership in Haiti, emphasising the importance of the mission in restoring stability to the Caribbean nation.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Kenyan President William Ruto to underscore the value of the U.S.-Kenya bilateral relationship and thank him for Kenya’s leadership of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to Haiti,” Bruce said.

Regional Peace and Security

President Ruto and Secretary Rubio praised the strong US-Kenya partnership in promoting peace and stability in East Africa.

Their discussion included an evaluation of ongoing efforts to stabilize conflict-stricken areas such as the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia.

“Secretary Rubio praised Kenya’s efforts to promote regional stability,” President Ruto said.

He added that the US remains committed to deploying its capabilities to support Kenya’s peace-building initiatives in the region.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to its bilateral relationship with Kenya, underscoring Kenya’s significant role as a regional leader.

The call highlighted both nations' dedication to fostering economic growth and addressing pressing security challenges globally and within Africa.