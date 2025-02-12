KBL offers Sh40 million sponsorship to 2025 Magical Kenya Open

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its premium whisky brand Johnnie Walker, has today announced a Sh40 million sponsorship for the 2025 Magical Kenya Open, reaffirming its long-standing partnership with the tournament.

As part of this sponsorship, Johnnie Walker will serve as the Official Alcohol Beverage Partner for the event, which is a key fixture in the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour).

The 56th edition of the Magical Kenya Open is scheduled to take place from February 20–23, 2025, at the par-71 Muthaiga Golf Club, with a Pro-Am tournament preceding it on February 19.

KBL’s sponsorship will enhance the tournament experience by providing entertainment at the Tournament Village and offering fans a taste of its world-class brands.

Additionally, the funding will support Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) in organizing logistics and ensuring a seamless event.

The 2025 Magical Kenya Open remains one of Africa’s most prestigious golf tournaments, drawing elite players from across the globe.

This year’s edition will feature 144 professional golfers competing for a prize purse of $2.5 million (approx. Sh320 million).

Speaking at the Johnnie Walker sponsorship presentation at the Kenya Railway Golf Club, KBL Managing Director Mark Ocitti expressed pride in the company’s continued support of the tournament.

"We are proud to renew our partnership with the Magical Kenya Open through our premium spirit brand, Johnnie Walker.

As a long-standing supporter of golf in Kenya, we are committed to providing fans with a bespoke and memorable experience at the tournament.

We look forward to bringing excitement to the Tournament Village and promise fans an unforgettable time," said Ocitti.

KOGL Tournament Director Patrick Obath commended KBL for its unwavering support, noting that the sponsorship is critical to the tournament’s success.

"We are delighted to have KBL renew its partnership with the Magical Kenya Open as the Official Alcohol Beverage Sponsor. This sponsorship will assist us in meeting key obligations, including event logistics and prize-giving.

The Magical Kenya Open plays a crucial role in positioning Kenya as a premier international tourism and sporting destination.

We look forward to welcoming top golfers and urge Kenyans to turn up in large numbers to support their favourites and showcase our country’s hospitality."

Kenya will field a contingent of eight professional players who secured their place in the tournament through qualifier events organized by the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK).

They include Njoroge Kibugu, Greg Snow, David Wakhu, Samuel Njoroge, Dismas Indiza, Mohit Mediratta, Riz Charania, and Edwin Mudanyi.

The tournament will also feature a lineup of Kenyan amateur golfers, who have earned their qualification through outstanding performances in various competitions.

Leading the pack is Michael Karanga, the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) 2024 Champion, alongside John Lejirma, the KAGC 2024 Runner-Up.

William Odek, the Strokeplay Champion, and Uganda’s Michael Alunga, the 2024 Matchplay Champion, will also be flying the Kenyan flag high.